Non-Woven Filter Media Market Global Leading Players 2019, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

The Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market is expected to scale up to an impressive valuation of USD 7206.8 million during the forecast period (2014-2023), proclaims Market Research Future (MRFR) in an in-depth analysis of the market scenario. Rising ecological awareness is playing a pivotal role here as the market is getting driven mainly by demand for bio-friendly materials. In the process, the market is expected to enjoy a stellar CAGR of 7.01% during the review period.

The demand for Nonwoven Filter Media can be seen in diverse industries as its application is varied. Oil & gas industry is projecting a substantial demand for the component as it is mostly used in surface cleaning, and as a preventive measure against corrosion. Its multifunctionality may eventually help it replace polyurethane foam.

Improvisation of intake air filtration media in the automotive sector can boost the market further.

Environmental concerns have barred the industry from using cellulose materials, paper and foam and as a perfect substitute, the market has recently introduced Nonwoven Filter Media which has increased service life and enhanced sensor shielding mechanism.

Resistance to chemical, oil absorption quality, durability, and air permeability have made nonwoven filter media a preferred component for diverse sectors such as wastewater management and healthcare industries. Furthermore, the material can be tailor-made and is cost-effective which help it gain traction in the market.

Nonwovens Innovation & Research Institute (NIRI), a UK-based company, has a strong portfolio in designing and developing filtration medium and products associated with HVAC, gas turbine, coalescence, fuel, pharmaceutical, medical and food & beverage. They have recently launched Phenom-Pro SEM, which has been designed for nonwoven imaging structures at micro-scale.

The Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market can be segmented by Product, Filter Type, Technology, and Application.

Product-Wise the market can be segmented surface filter and depth filter.

Based on Filter Type synthetic and natural filter. Synthetic filters are cost-effective. However, owing to rising ecological concerns, people now prefer natural fibers more, and its availability in any size makes it a perfect component for filters.

Technology-based segmentation includes the market is segmented as spunbound, meltblown, waitlaid, needle punch and other segment. Spunbound media is currently dominating the market and is expected to experience a healthy growth owing to its features such as being lightweight, durability, high liquid retention properties, and cost-effectiveness.

On the Basis of Application, market comprises transportation, water filtration, HVAC, food & beverages, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, refining, mining, homecare, and others. Transportation section is currently generating the maximum market share. However, the health sector is slowly gaining momentum.

Region-wise, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The APAC is dominating the market where countries such as China and India are contributing the most. The focus is mainly on air and water pollution control and as an added sector healthcare is showing great potential. Countries that were previously enjoying better automotive markets are currently facing steep opposition from emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia. This is also giving rise to the Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market.

