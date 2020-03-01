Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2028

The relatively lower cost of production, versatile mechanical properties and effective cross-infection prevention properties are some of the key factors which have been driving the demand for non-woven fibers in hygiene applications owing to which the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market registered growth at a CAGR of 2.6% during the 2013-2017 period. Demand for non-woven fibers in hygiene products was worth US$ 6.5 billion in 2018. Revenues are likely to grow at 3.3% CAGR during 2019-2028. East Asia will continue to be the largest market throughout the forecast period. Expansion and acquisition of manufacturing facilities in the region by leading market players are inducing momentum in this market. East Asia will also remain the fastest-growing market during the assessment period.

What is driving Demand for Non-wovens in Hygienic Products Industry?

Incorporation of natural raw materials into non-woven hygiene products is gradually gaining traction with “mindful choices” and “sustainability” trends influencing consumer preferences. Additionally, the inclusion of natural materials in the production of non-woven fiber hygiene products is aiding manufacturers to operate in accordance to the stringent government regulations.

Advancements in technology and enhanced machinery are helping non-woven fiber manufacturers to meet the demands of consumers who are seeking high-quality products with efficient technical and performance properties. In addition to providing efficient protection against infections, non-woven fibers with skin sensitivity compatibility and softness are in high demand in the hygiene products industry. Large scale production of hygiene products is expected to bolster non-woven fiber in hygiene product market.

Bicomponent non-woven fibers are finding increasing utility in the manufacturing of hygiene products as the demand for high-performance hygiene products with minimal thickness continues to surge.

Burgeoning investments in research and developmental activities to gain greater control over fiber structure manufacturing is likely to propel adoption of non-woven fiber in hygiene products manufacturing. The ability to modify the structure of non-woven fibers is expected to aid in the production of hygiene products with better skin compatibility, comfort, softness, and functionality.

Booming production of biodegradable non-woven fibers, manufactured completely from plant-based raw materials is likely to contribute significantly to the growth of this market. Positive consumers perception about non-wovens is likely to sustain growth in this market

What are the Challenges Deterring the Adoption of Non-woven Fibers in Hygiene Product Manufacturing?

Substantial fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used for manufacturing non-woven fibers is one of the significant challenges for stakeholders.

In spite of being medically approved, certain feminine hygiene products were recently found containing contaminants linked to infections and allergies in women. These revelation can dent consumer confidence in non-wovens.

Non-woven Fiber in Hygiene Product Market – Competitive Landscape

In order to meet the burgeoning demand for non-woven fiber in hygiene products, Kimberly-Clark invested US$ 30 million in 2018 for expanding and upgrading its facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The production plant specifically produces non-woven fibers for its clients in the adult and feminine hygiene care sector including the likes of Poise, Depend, and U by Kotex.

To capitalize on the growing demand for non-woven fiber in hygiene products in Asia, Fiesta, a leading player operating in the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market, bought 51% of the stake in spunbound non-woven fiber manufacturer CNC International. Fitesa plans to align the operations of the new acquisition to focus on the hygiene products market.

In order to expand its market presence, Galtfelter, a leading player operating in the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market, announced the purchase of Georgia-Pacific’s European non-woven business in 2018. Under the purchase, Galtfelter acquired Georgia-Pacific’s state-of-the-art 32,000-metric-ton manufacturing facility in Steinfurt, Germany for US$ 185 million.

Proctor & Gamble and Drylock announced that the companies will be entering a global license agreement to expand research into the development of channel technology used in enhancing the performance of products such as baby diapers and adult incontinence diaper and pants.

The leading players operating in the market include Freudenberg Performance Materials, DuPont, Berry Global Inc., and Ahlstorm-Munksjö. Other players operating in this market are Johns Manville, Suominen Corporation, Low & Bona, Lydall, TWE Group, Jacob Holm, and Zhejiang Kingsafe.

