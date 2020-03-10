Non-Toxic Nail Polish Market by Size, Statistics, Revenue and Trends, Forecast to 2023

Global Non-toxic Nail Polish Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%. Globally the non-toxic nail polish market is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by increasing demand of organic and chemical free cosmetics. Rising application of non-toxic nail polish especially water base nail polish by kids is supporting the market growth. Availability of different product type and improved distribution channel is playing a key role for non-toxic nail polish market growth. The growing popularity of non-toxic nail polish among cancer patients and pregnant women is influencing the sales of non-toxic nail polish since last few years.

Non-toxic Nail Polish are majorly used by consumers who prefer chemical free or organic cosmetic products. Globally, non-toxic nail polish with water base is in huge demand which is driving the introduction of new products under this category. Majority of non-toxic nail polish are sold for individual use. Changing lifestyle and increasing awareness among consumer about using products which are natural and chemical free, is boosting the sales of non-toxic nail polish since last few years.

The global non-toxic nail polish market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific along with rest of the world (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the market followed by Asia Pacific region. U.S. and Canada are major non-toxic nail polish producers in the North American region. U.S. dominates the market in this region due to increasing demand of organic personal care products. Increasing health awareness and huge consumer base is driving the non-toxic nail polish market in Asia Pacific especially in developing countries like China and India. Improvement in production technology and growing trend of organic and chemical free products in Europe is playing a key role to boost the market growth.

Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major Non-toxic Nail Polish market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

Art of Beauty Inc. (U.S.)

Suncoat Products Inc. (Canada)

Rockhouse Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Honeybee Gardens, Inc. (U.S.)

RGB Cosmetics (U.S.)

Karma Organic Spa (U.S.)

Shenzhen MRB Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (China)

Segmentation:

Global Non-toxic Nail Polish market is segmented by type, finishing, end use and distribution channel and region.

Non-toxic Nail Polish product has been segmented on the basis of type which includes base coat, top coat, gel, matte, shellac and others.

Non-toxic Nail Polish product has been segmented on the basis of finishing which shimmer, glitter, lustre, frost and others.

Non-toxic Nail Polish product has been segmented on the basis of end use which individuals, nail art institution and others

Non-toxic Nail Polish product has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes store based and non-store based

This market research report further provides an insight on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis as well as leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying target consumer segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market size. Together the market data comprise and discuss basic valuations on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global non-toxic nail polish market including high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides views of historical market values as well as pricing and cost analysis of the same.