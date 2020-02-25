NON-STERILE COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Nonsterile drug compounding is the practice of preparing specific medication doses for patients to drink, swallow, insert or apply to the skin. It is the most common kind of drug compounding done by pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in community and hospital pharmacies. And despite its “nonsterile” designation, making customized dosages according to legal and professional standards requires adhering to strict rules for ensuring and maintaining active pharmaceutical ingredient purity and potency; ensuring the accuracy of mixing; providing proper packaging, storage, and labeling; and keeping all work surfaces and equipment as clean as possible.

Simple nonsterile compounding involves mixing medications according to established formulas, or “recipes,” and creating liquid versions of drugs usually sold only as tablets or capsules. Pediatricians and veterinarians often request these kinds of products for babies and animals who cannot swallow pills or need doses smaller than ones in commercially produced products. Moderate nonsterile compounding involves making dosages containing potentially harmful medications or preparations that require special handling.

In 2018, the global Non-Sterile Compounding Pharmacy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Non-Sterile Compounding Pharmacy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non-Sterile Compounding Pharmacy development in United States, Europe and China.

