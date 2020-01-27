Non-sparking Motors Market: Increasing demand for petroleum, oil & gas and chemical products around the world fuels demand

The use of motors within industrial applications is not new, and is one of the simplest means of converting electrical energy into kinetic energy to perform a task in applications ranging from household washing machines to pharmaceutical mixers, to oil drilling, and much more. Along with the parameters of the application in which the motor is to be used (i.e. speed, kW, frame size, etc), the user must consider the explosion protection methods applied to the motor and the hazardous area into which the motor will be mounted. Non-sparking motor is one such example of explosion protection method. Non-sparking protection is applied to electric equipment which do not cause ignition of an explosive environment under normal operating conditions and in certain abnormal conditions.

Non-sparking motors are used in industrial areas where under normal operating conditions an explosive environment will probably not be present and, if it is present then this will be for a short period of time, that is, a flammable environment may be present accidentally. This type of environment is referred as groups IIA, IIB, and IIC Zone 2. The most common gases included in this environment are: ammonia, acetone, benzene, butanol, butane, ethane, buthylic alcohol, acetate of ethyl, heptanes, ethanol, gasoline, etc. Electrical hazards and explosions can result in death or serious injury in industrial areas. Work environments that create the potential for the explosion or blast put everyone, including owners, at risk. Understanding and identifying explosion and arc blast is the key safety principle. The process of achieving this goal begins with proper use of non-sparking motors.

The non-sparking motors market is anticipated to expand at a good growth rate in the coming years. Increasing demand for petroleum, oil & gas, and chemical products around the world is the key factor that would drive the non-sparking motors market over the forecast period.These industries with hazardous environments are significant consumers of non-sparking motors, which is boosting the global non-sparking motors market.

In addition, the expansion of power generation and distribution infrastructure globally is expected to drive the demand for non-sparking motors. Various factors such as growth in industrial projects, and increasing number of projects which involve non-sparking motors in petrochemical refineries, oil & gas, and mining are likely to provide good growth opportunities to the non-sparking motors market during the forecast period.The high initial capital investment, and use of high-class and costly material in the manufacturing of motors might act as a restraint to the market. Furthermore, to ensure that the non-sparking motor always provides maximum protection and delivers high performance, it is important to carry out regular service & maintenance. In most cases only authorized personnel is allowed to carry out service and maintenance. High maintenance & service cost can also act as one of the restrains of the non-sparking motors market.

The non-sparking motors market can be segmented on the basis of voltage, end-user, and region. Based on voltage, the market can be segmented into low voltage non-sparking motor and high voltage non-sparking motor. In terms of end-user, the non-sparking motors market can be segmented into chemical industries, petrochemical refineries, oil & gas, mines, and others. In terms of region, the non-sparking motors market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the key players operating in the global non-sparking motors market are ABB, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, WEG, Kurt Maier Motor Press Pty Ltd, Hoyer Motors, Nidec Industrial Solutions, Dietz Electric Co. Inc, NORD Drivesystems, Lawkim Ltd, NEW BHARAT, Power Transmission Equipment Limited, and Winkelmann Elektromotoren GmbH & Co. KG. Companies operating in the non-sparking motors market focus on launch of quality and efficient products to retain their customer base.