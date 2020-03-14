Non PVC Plasticizers Market is estimated to witness sales growing at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2026

Worldwide demand for non-PVC plasticizers is witnessing a sheer proliferation in line with rising end-user inclination for cost-effective & reliable additives. The non-PVC plasticizers market is estimated to witness sales growing at a CAGR of over 3.5% through 2026, as per the latest research study by Future Market Insights (FMI).

According to the FMI report, non-PVC plasticizers sales remain highly influenced by a cohort of factors, ranging from burgeoning investments in healthcare arena to rising demand for advanced solutions across multiple end-use verticals. Among all product types in the non-PVC plasticizers market, end-users will shift their preferences for benzoate plasticizers during the forecast period. This buoyancy can be attributed to ability of benzoate plasticizers to offer expanded performance utility over any other product types.

As per the FMI research study, demand for non-PVC plasticizers will witness exponential growth in manufacturing of medical products by 2026. Plasticizers will continue to be highly sought-after in order to attain the appropriate level of flexibility and softness. Some of the products in the medical products space, including bags, gloves, and tubing, are likely to register substantial demand for Non-PVC Plasticizers in the forthcoming years. While the demand of non-PVC plasticizers for medical products is estimated to witness 1.4X growth, tubing is likely to create notable incremental $ opportunity by 2026 end.

Similar to cases of all medical devices, medical equipment with plasticizers is subjected to uncompromising pre- as well as post-market evaluation processes for ensuring safety & performance, unveils the FMI report. In response to the aforementioned, manufacturers in the non-PVC plasticizers market are making their products undergo rigorous examination, with an objective of boosting end-user confidence and repeating sales.

As per the FMI analysis, China is likely to flourish and capture a significant position, both in value and volume projections, in the global non-PVC plasticizers market for application market in 2019 and the status quo is unlikely to change during the assessment period. Rapid growth in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and personal care spaces are among the prime factors favouring growth of non-PVC plasticizers market.

However, ambiguities over use of plasticizers will continue to dent end-user confidence, thereby challenging growth of non-PVC plasticizers market. Phthalates, holding nearly 57% share in the overall non-PVC plasticizers market, remain one of the widely-used ones across multiple applications. Though Phthalates offer multiple advantages, they do carry the risk of various adversities with respect to health and environment. In line with this, stringent and uncompromising regulations would restrict the use of non-PVC plasticizers, deterring growth of non-PVC plasticizers by a certain extent.

According to the FMI analysis, leading manufacturers operating in global non-PVC plasticizers market are focusing on commercialization of products that comply with international certifications and regulations- a key to consolidation in the global market space. In addition, the key manufacturers are also vying to expand customer bases across key countries of Asia Pacific, a region with promising in terms of sales of non-PVC plasticizers. The participants of the non-PVC plasticizers market also remain involved in differential business models and strategies, such as strategic mergers and acquisitions, with an objective of amplifying their reach and cementing their position across multiple regions.

The report features some of the leading manufacturing companies operating in non-PVC plasticizers market, such as Exxon Mobil Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Arkema Group, UPC Group, Hanwha Chemical Co., Ltd., Ferro Corporation, and others.