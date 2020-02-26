Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

The critical success factors influencing the growth of Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market is backed by rising awareness among consumer groups regarding healthy foods and improved distribution mainly through e-commerce. In the last few years, the rise in concerns related to obesity specifically in the western region including North America and Europe has boosted demand for non-potato veggie chips.

High consumption of carbohydrate-rich snacks with low nutritional value have posed health threats such as rise in the blood sugar level and obesity among consumers. As a result, consumers have made a paradigm shift towards healthy food products. Non-potato veggie chips are snacks, rich in vitamins and dietary fibers with low sodium content.

Manufacturers operating in the non-potato veggie chips market are expected to gain significant opportunities with the rising demand for gluten-free and non-GMO snacks. In addition, they have been experimenting with various flavors to pave ways for expanding their customer base, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of non-potato veggie chips market.

Key players operating in the non-potato veggie chips market include Calbee, Terra, Beanitos, Food Should Taste Good, Scrubbys, JicaChips, Yum Yum, Sensible Portions Trafo, and Uprooted. Product innovation and flavor have been the key strategies of non-potato veggie chips market manufacturers.

North America is expected to remain a lucrative region for the growth of the non-potato veggie chips market, on account of high concentration of significant players that cater to the rising demand for non-potato veggie chips among consumers. In addition, technological advancements have also influenced the production and packaging of the food products, which have soared the sales of non-potato veggie chips in the region.

Another driver fortifying the growth of the non-potato veggie chips market in North America is its robust distribution channel. Supermarkets and hypermarkets that provide offers, discounts, and combos are expected to hold promising growth opportunities for the non-potato veggie chips market.

Deeper penetration of technology in the food and beverage industry has introduced newer forms of non-potato veggie chips in for consumers. Advancements in processing and dehydration of vegetables have endured longer shelf life of raw materials for the production of non-potato veggie chips, which has further made the non-potato veggie chips affordable for consumers.

Manufacturers have also started leveraging technologies to bring innovation in the packaging of non-potato veggie chips, which are appealing, informative, convenient to grab, and environment-friendly. As a result of which the non-potato veggie chips market is predicted to remain strong in the forthcoming years.

Along with the increase in obesity, there has been an increase in other health disorders including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. The higher tendency for carbohydrate fast foods especially in the young age groups has resulted in an increase in obesity among these age groups. Increase in awareness over social media and health experts, nutritionist suggestions of inclusion of small meals comprising of healthy snacks including veggies snacks has encouraged consumers to buy more non-potato veggie chips.

Higher dependence on fast foods which are carbohydrate and fats rich with lower nutrition is encouraging consumers to rely on snacks which are healthier. Advancements in vegetable processing and, dehydration along with innovations in the packaging of snack foods is also supporting the Non-Potato Veggie Chips market. Increase in the consumption of chips as snacks in cinema halls, amusement parks, malls, fast-food chains, and restaurants, and also events have boosted non-potato veggie chip sales. Higher availability and low priced snacks have raised non-potato veggie chips consumption globally to a greater extent.

Innovations in packaging include features like eye-catching, retains the freshness of snack foods, informative, convenience, and biodegradable/ environmentally friendly. Augmentation in technology has introduced newer forms of chips which is gaining attention among young age groups and is leading to positive growth in the market. A specific feature of non-potato veggie chips of low calories and enhanced nutrition with higher health benefits is driving traction among producers to launch newer and healthy products.

