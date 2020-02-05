The report covers detailed analysis and insights about the evolution, future scope, market potential, market trends and dynamics in the global non-medical biomimetic robots market. This includes non-medical biomimetic robot market potential value in terms of US$ Mn and Volume (units). The non-medical biomimetic robot market potential is highlighted for three intervals i.e. short term (2019-20), medium term (2023-24) and long term (2026-28).

The global non-medical biomimetic robots market is expected to represent market potential of US$ 140 Mn in the coming years (2019-20), which is projected to grow and become 20x times, i.e. ~3.0 Bn by 2023-2024. Increase in funds to non-medical biomimetic robots manufacturers and research institutes for the development of advanced robotics is projected to drive traction in the non-medical biomimetic robots market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for non-medical biomimetic robots for defense, transportation and logistics and other industrial applications is being witnessed.

About the report: A brief overview of the research methodology

Non-medical biomimetic robots are still predominantly in the research and development phase and are not yet commercialized. Therefore, this non-medical biomimetic robots report covers market in terms of expected potential over the forecast period. The non-medical biomimetic robot report provides analysis on the basis of region, application and end-use industry. To analyze the overall non-medical biomimetic robot market potential, the report compares non-medical biomimetic robots with other similar types of disruptive technologies, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cognitive computing, advanced robotics and internet of things, amongst others. The average time for commercialization of these technologies has been tracked. Similarly, the time of commercialization and level of adoption for these technologies has been analyzed for various end-use industries. Non-Medical biomimetic robots are also expected to commercialize within similar time span. The level and rate of adaption of non-medical biomimetic robots has been estimated by benchmarking it with respect to these industries by calculating deviation and probability index.

The same results have also been validated from the parent market perspective i.e. level of penetration of non-medical biomimetic robots in the overall global robotics market, which is expected to be ~47 Bn in 2018. Supply side perspective has also been taken into consideration while estimating the market potential for non-medical biomimetic robots.

Non-medical biomimetic robots to register exponential growth in the coming five years

Non-medical biomimetic robots are robots inspired from natural living organisms, such as insects, birds, animal, humanoid and fish robots. Non-medical biomimetic robots have shown improved performance in areas where there has been demand for flexible structures and where other industrial robots cannot be used. These are used for a wide variety of applications, such as inspection, surveillance, transportation and logistics, material handling, manufacturing, personal use and home assistance. The ongoing investments across various sectors are projected to fuel the demand for non-medical biomimetic robots. The defense sector has shown keen interest in development and deployment of non-medical biomimetic robots. Non-medical biomimetic robots can be used for camouflaging the enemy army as these resemble actual living organisms. In the defense sector, non-medical biomimetic robots are used for primarily for surveillance and logistics. These days, non-medical biomimetic robots are being developed in collaboration with DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and other research agencies.

Non-medical biomimetic robots market dynamics: penetration across end use sectors

The significant demand for automation and advanced robotics in the defense sector is projected to drive the non-medical biomimetic market’s growth. The defense sector not only deploys non-medical biomimetic robots for surveillance application but also for logistics to assist soldiers carrying heavy war weapons. This saves a lot of energy and improves efficiency and is thus a prominent factor creating traction in the non-medical biomimetic robots market.

Non-medical biomimetic robots are expected to be increasingly used for pipeline maintenance across various industries, such as oil and gas, water treatment amongst others. Industrial pipes are inaccessible and narrow and can be vertical with junctions. Therefore, difficulty in detecting leakage points, regular checking and inspection and changing of ventilation systems has been witnessed. Significant research and development is being done to automate the process of pipeline inspection and maintenance. Scientists have developed intelligent pipe inspection robots which can climb and navigate intersections. The most adaptable prototype developed for these applications are snake robots which can crawl into hard-to-reach areas. Other prototypes include meshworms, fishes and other such animal-inspired robots.

The transportation and logistics industry is also expected to deploy non-medical biomimetic robots for delivery, warehouse and other purposes. Non-medical biomimetic robots are designed to provide excellent balance, agility and mobility.

The major challenge faced by global non-medical biomimetic robots market is their relatively higher cost as compared to conventionally used robots. For non-medical biomimetic robots to get commercialized, these robots needs to be brought under the price bracket for industrial robots. In the short term, these are expected to be deployed for highly specialized applications, such as defense.

There are also challenges pertaining to low reliability and failure to respond to real-time situations in the global non-medical biomimetic robots market. Navigating unmapped environments has also been a crucial area of research for the manufacturers where robots can perceive and navigate their own paths. There are challenges pertaining to the development and deployment of these robots, their technical feasibility and regulatory and social acceptance.

The use of soft robotics has been a growing trend in the non-medical biomimetic robots market. The robotics challenges by DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) is also encouraging new waves research and development and will spur innovation, commercial investments and lower the cost of advanced technologies.

Key developments in the Non-medical biomimetic robots market

Some of the commonly researched and developed non-medical biomimetic robots are Cheetah robot (designed to save lives and used for search and rescue operations), humming bird (surveillance), crawling lizard (surveillance), Cassie (delivery, logistics), spotmini (delivery and home assistance), ghost swimmer shark inspired (surveillance), fish robot (inspection and surveillance), dragonfly (surveillance), lobster (inspection and surveillance), meshworm and snake (inspection and surveillance), ATLAS and ASIMO (soldier and used for search and rescue operations).

An overview of the market structure

The global non-medical biomimetic robot market comprises relatively fewer number of manufacturers. Some of the major manufacturers of non-medical biomimetic robot are Boston Dynamics, Festo Group, Agility Robotics and AeroVironment, Inc. Prominent research institutions include The University of California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Carnegie Mellon University, amongst others.