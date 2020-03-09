Non-Lethal Weapons Market – Development Strategies and Key Player Analysis by 2023

Non-lethal have become the weapon of choice for state police forces in many parts of the world where they do not have permit to use lethal weapons on civilians. One of the reasons for this is also the easy availability of non-lethal weapons. They are available legally for the state’s use. There are thousands of companies in approximately 100 countries producing small arms and non-lethal weapons. The Small Arms industry has become globalized, with most of the small arms, including non-lethal weapons now being produced in different countries.

The global Non-Lethal Weapons market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 8% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Non-lethal weapons (also termed as less lethal weapons) are used by both the military and the law enforcement forces. Unlike lethal weapons, that can cause casualties, the non-lethal weapons are used to reduce the fatalities to a large extent. These weapons are specifically designed to cause temporary harm or injury to a person. Non-lethal weapons are mainly used for crowd dispersion, controlling civil wars, and controlling illegal protests against governments in order to maintain law and order.

Factors such as increasing political disputes and civil unrest and militarization of law enforcement agencies are positively impacting the non-lethal weapons market. In addition, the rise in defense expenditure, especially in emerging economies and subsequent investments in procuring such systems by military forces further boosts the market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations and subsequent delays in procurement processes hinders the market growth to a certain extent. Meanwhile, increasing research activities by many countries throughout the world, to develop effective less lethal technology create promising growth opportunities for the non-lethal weapons market.

The key players in non-lethal weapons market are Amtec Less-Lethal Systems, Inc. (US), Armament Systems & Procedures Inc. (US), Axon Enterprise, Inc. (US), Combined Systems, Inc. (US), Condor Non-Lethal Technologies (Brazil), FN Herstal, S.A. (Belgium), Lamperd Less Lethal Inc. (Canada), Mission Less Lethal Technologies (US), Nonlethal Technologies, Inc. (US), and United Tactical Systems, LLC (US).

The non-lethal weapons market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to be the largest market for non-lethal weapons. The non-lethal weapons market across the globe is expected to rise at a considerable pace during the forecast period due to rising focus on usage of such weapons to maintain law and order.

