Non-Lethal Weapons Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Demand, Overview, Price and Forecasts To 2023

Non-Lethal Weapons Market Scenario:

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 8% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Non-lethal weapons (also termed as less lethal weapons) are used by both the military and the law enforcement forces. Unlike lethal weapons, that can cause casualties, the non-lethal weapons are used to reduce the fatalities to a large extent. These weapons are specifically designed to cause temporary harm or injury to a person. Non-lethal weapons are mainly used for crowd dispersion, controlling civil wars, and controlling illegal protests against governments in order to maintain law and order.

Factors such as increasing political disputes and civil unrest and militarization of law enforcement agencies are positively impacting the non-lethal weapons market. In addition, the rise in defense expenditure, especially in emerging economies and subsequent investments in procuring such systems by military forces further boosts the market growth.

However, factors such as stringent regulations and subsequent delays in procurement processes hinders the market growth to a certain extent. Meanwhile, increasing research activities by many countries throughout the world, to develop effective less lethal technology create promising growth opportunities for the non-lethal weapons market.

The Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 8% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Download Sample Report Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1353

The market is segmented by type, disabling mechanism, end-user, and region. Based on type, the non-lethal weapons market is divided into direct contact non-lethal weapons directed energy non-lethal weapons. During the forecast period, the direct energy segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR as it is more efficient in riot control operations.

Based on disabling mechanism, the non-lethal weapons market is divided into impact, irritant chemicals, and intense sound/light. In Furthermore, based on end-user, the non-lethal weapons market is divided into law enforcement and military. In 2017, The law enforcement segment accounted for the largest market share as these organizations mostly are ordered to restrain, subdue or incapacitate the threat rather than neutralizing.

Non Lethal Weapons Market Key Players:

The key players in non-lethal weapons market are Amtec Less-Lethal Systems, Inc. (US), Armament Systems & Procedures Inc. (US), Axon Enterprise, Inc. (US), Combined Systems, Inc. (US), Condor Non-Lethal Technologies (Brazil), FN Herstal, S.A. (Belgium), Lamperd Less Lethal Inc. (Canada), Mission Less Lethal Technologies (US), Nonlethal Technologies, Inc. (US), and United Tactical Systems, LLC (US).

Non Lethal Weapons Market Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 2019: Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec is developing non-lethal weapons that will be mounted on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and robots. The new systems will be capable of producing kinetic (traumatic), acoustic, flashing and irritating effects on an enemy.

December 2018: The French Interior Ministry has published a call for bids for the purchase of 1,280 additional Flash-ball type non-lethal weapons.

Non-Lethal Weapons Market Segmentation:

The global non-lethal weapons market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Direct Contact Weapons and Directed Energy Weapons

Segmentation by Disabling Mechanism: Impact, Irritant Chemicals, and Intense Sound/Lights

Segmentation by End-User: Law Enforcement and Military

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/non-lethal-weapons-market

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]