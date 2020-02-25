Non-leather Products Market: PETA Promotes Use of Vegan Products; Manufacturers Vie to Produce Bio-degradable Materials

There has been laundry list of accessories that have traditionally been made from leather. The leather industry is being redefined with sustainable vegan materials or non-leather products. As most non-leather products are made of polyurethane, polymer that can be made to order for any designer’s whim. These actionable insights are according to the report titled, “Non-leather Products Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026,” which has been lately included in Market Research Hub’s (MRH) ever-expanding repository. In recent times, Tesla has bordered on becoming hundred percent leather free, joining Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Ferrari and Lexus. This decision to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy comes as a response to the critical situation hovering around the meat and livestock industry that inevitably remains strongly linked to the leather industry.

Though the leather industry is less talked over vis-à-vis livestock and meat industry, both are intrinsically related to each other and are liable for social and environmental damage. The tanning stage of leather process releases hazardous chemicals and gases, such as lead, chromium, arsenic, zinc or acids; hydrogen sulfide, ammonia or carcinogenic arylamin. As such, rigorous regulations in industrialized countries such as the U.S., and the U.K. have led to shut down of several tanniers. Accordingly, animal rights organizations such as PETA and concerned stakeholders are relentlessly working to promote use of non-leather products. The use of bananas, pineapple, mushrooms and cork oak trees offer alternatives for doing away from production of animal sourced leathers. The mushrooms are used to replicate the texture of leather made from animals. Manufacturers are looking to produce biodegradable material which is softer, and more water repellent as compared to leather derived from animals. There has been the use of Kombucha Tea to make non-leather products by harvesting fibers from a kombucha-based mixture, however, it is in the nascent stage. Manufacturers are also using recycled banana tree trunks using rain water for the paper production.

Non-leather Products Market: Report Content

The report provides a coherent analysis on the non-leather products market with the assistance of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report also focuses on the dynamics of the Non-leather products market, elucidating drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends. Further, the report delves into the segregation of the market to offer a holistic picture of non-leather products.

The report includes preface and executive summary delineating non-leather products market. The report also includes market overview section which sheds light on industry evolution, market revenue projections and value chain analysis. The overview section also delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis which robustly reveals the competitive scenario pertaining to non-leather products market. The report also has a market outlook section which delineates reimbursement scenario on basis of region and focuses on technological advancements.

A comprehensive analysis of competitive scenario of the non-leather products market is propelled by the inclusion of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. The Porters’ Five Force Analysis sheds light on the potential strategies employed by pertinent companies. The report is bolstered by company profile, SWOT analysis, annual revenue and strategic overview.

Non-leather Products Market: Research Methodology

Primary research and secondary research provide a dynamic analysis on non-leather products market. On one hand, primary source includes telephonic interview, honest views of experts which can be relied upon, unbiased views from seasoned analyst and surveys. On the other hand, the secondary sources include SEC filing, Factiva, trade journals, resourceful database and authentic paid source. The report also is bolstered by analysis through absolute dollar opportunity analysis which showcase the development of the non-leather products market.

