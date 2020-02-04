NON–INVASIVE PRENATAL TESTING (NIPT) MARKET – CHINA INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2024

China Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market

China Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is likely to reach more than US$ 1.7 Billion by 2024.

Long–term Growth Projection and Development:

It is predicted that China Actual NIPT test volume will increase to 1.6 Million by 2024

• More than 3,00,000 NIFTY tests done in 2016

• Berry Genomics completes US$ 648 Million reverse merger in Shenzhen

• Two–Child policy is likely to boost China NIPT market

Growth in China NIPT market can be attributed to factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with Down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT and shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older). High test cost, strict regulatory requirements and ethical hurdles is restraining the growth of China NIPT market. Due to expanding patient access to NIPT test, the China NIPT test market is poised to have a positive outlook in the year ahead.

The research report titled “Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Outlook 2024: China Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast 2017–2024” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in–depth analysis of the China actual and potential NIPT market.

The report contains a granular analysis of the market segmentation, reveal facts on the market size, volume and revenues; and provides forecasts through 2024. It also includes a snapshot of the NIPT implementation in the low and middle-income countries. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the China NIPT Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the China NIPT Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company introduction, NIPT test portfolio, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and latest development/updates of the NIPT Market in China.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• 2013 – 2024: China Potential NIPT Test Market Size & Analysis (Volume and Value)

• 2013 – 2024: China Actual NIPT Test Market Size & Analysis (Volume and Value)

• NIPT Test Implementation in Low & Middle–Income Countries

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China NIPT Test Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

Berry Genomics

• BGI Diagnosis Co., Ltd

• Basetra

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary Market Size & Analysis: China Potential NIPT Test (Volume and Value)

2.1 Potential NIPT Test Volume (2013 – 2024)

2.2 Potential NIPT Test Market (2013 – 2024) Market Size & Analysis: China Actual NIPT Test (Volume and Value)

3.1 Actual NIPT Test Volume (2013 – 2024)

3.2 Actual NIPT Test Market (2013 – 2024)

Continued…..

