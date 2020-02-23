Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market – Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing market is set to touch US$ 500 Million by 2025.

Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Industry

The market is driven by number of factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT test, shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older), rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT and increasing preference for non–invasive techniques over invasive methods.

“Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report 2018” presents an in–depth assessment of the Europe non–invasive prenatal testing market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up–to–date industry data on the market situation and future outlook. The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of country–based market. The report also includes assessment of comparative test analysis by companies. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, merger & acquisition, venture capital investment, distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Europe non–invasive prenatal testing market.

The superior geographic segments are identified in the report which studies NIPT test consumed and market revenue of the 15 countries. The countries included in this report are United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Netherland, Poland, Armenia, Moldova, Denmark from 2014 to 2017 and forecasts to 2025.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Europe non–invasive prenatal testing market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, NIPT test portfolios and latest development and trends of the non–invasive prenatal testing market.

The major European companies dominating this market for its products, services and continuous product developments are:

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche), LifeCodexx AG, Premaitha Health PLC and NIPD Genetics

Major and Promising NIPT Test Available in the European Region are:

• Panorama

• MaterniT21 PLUS

• Harmony

• Verifi

• NIFTY

• IONA

• PrenaTest

• Veracity

Major European Countries Analyzed Under This Report are:



• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

• Switzerland

• Sweden

• Belgium

• Russia

• Turkey

• Netherland

• Poland

• Armenia

• Moldova

• Denmark

Major European NIPT Test Companies Analysis

• Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

• LifeCodexx AG

• Premaitha Health PLC

• NIPD Genetics

Key questions answered in this research report:

• At what pace is the NIPT test market growing in Europe? What will be growth trend in future?

• What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market? What will be the impact of

drivers and inhibitors in the future?

• What is the country revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which is the major country revenue

pockets for growth in the NIPT test market?

• What are the various NIPT test available in the European region and how they are poised to

grow?

• How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

• Who are the market players?

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Executive Summary



2. Market Size & Analysis: Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (Volume & Value),2014 – 2025

2.1 Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume & Forecast

2.2 Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue & Forecast

3. Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Y–o–Y Growth (%)

3.1 Major European Countries Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume Share, 2014 – 2025

3.2 Major European Countries Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue Share, 2014 – 2025

4. Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Comparative Analysis, By Test

5. Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers and Inhibitors

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Inhibitors

6. Major NIPT Test Available in the European Region, By Test (Volume and Value),2011 – 2025

6.1 Panorama Test

6.1.1 Overall Panorama Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.1.2 Overall Panorama Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.2 MaterniT21 Plus Test

6.2.1 Overall MaterniT21 Plus Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.2.2 Overall MaterniT21 Plus Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.3 Harmony Test

6.3.1 Overall Harmony Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.3.2 Overall Harmony Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.4 NIFTY Test

6.4.1 Overall NIFTY Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.4.2 Overall NIFTY Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.5 Verifi Test

6.5.1 Verifi Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.5.2 Overall Verifi Prenatal Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.6 IONA Test

6.6.1 Overall IONA Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.6.2 Overall IONA Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.7 Prena Test

6.7.1 Prena Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.7.2 Prena Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.8 Veracity Test

6.8.1 Veracity Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.8.2 Veracity Test Market Revenue & Forecast

7. Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Geography (Volume and Value),2014 – 2025

7.1 Russia

7.1.1 Russia Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.1.2 Russia Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.2 United Kingdom

7.2.1 United Kingdom Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.2.2 United Kingdom Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.3 Germany

7.3.1 Germany Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.3.2 Germany Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.4 Italy

7.4.1 Italy Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.4.2 Italy Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.5 Spain

7.5.1 Spain Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.5.2 Spain Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.6 France

7.6.1 France Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.6.2 France Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.7 Switzerland

7.7.1 Switzerland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.7.2 Switzerland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.8 Sweden

7.8.1 Sweden Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.8.2 Sweden Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.9 Belgium

7.9.1 Belgium Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.9.2 Belgium Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.10 Netherland

7.10.1 Netherland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.10.2 Netherland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.11 Turkey

7.11.1 Turkey Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.11.2 Turkey Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.12 Poland

7.12.1 Poland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.12.2 Poland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.13 Denmark

7.13.1 Denmark Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.13.2 Denmark Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.14 Armenia

7.14.1 Armenia Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.14.2 Armenia Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.15 Moldova

7.15.1 Moldova Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.15.2 Moldova Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.16 Rest of the European Countries (RoEC)

7.16.1 RoEC Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.16.2 RoEC Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

Continued….

