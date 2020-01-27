Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – AstraZeneca , Eli Lilly , Merck , Novo Nordisk , Sanofi and Forecast to 2022

Non-insulin diabetes therapeutics are mostly administered orally and prescribed when diet and exercise are insufficient to control elevated blood glucose levels.

The analysts forecast the global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 11.37% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AstraZeneca

• Eli Lilly

• Merck

• Novo Nordisk

• Sanofi

Market driver

• Increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes

Market challenge

• High barriers to entry

Market trend

• Innovations in therapies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Overview

• Comparison by type

• DPP4 inhibitor – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• GLP-1 agonist – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• SGLT2 inhibitor – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Innovations in therapies

• Strategic alliances between vendors

• Increasing demand for combination drugs

……..CONTINUED

