Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Report 2014 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2020

Lymphoma is one of the most hazardous and life threatening type of cancer, related to lymphocytes, an important type of white blood cells. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL) is a distinct group of blood cancer, which includes large variety of lymphomas, excluding Hodgkin’s lymphomas. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) varies in their severity, from mild to fatal. According to a new classification of lymphomas published by WHO in 2008, the lymphomas are segmented into four different groups, instead of segregating as Hodgkin’s and Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas. The list comprises of around 80 various types of lymphomas.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/non-hodgkins-lymphoma-therapeutics.html

The major causes of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL) include chemical interaction, such as, interaction with diphenylhydantoin, polychlorinated biphenyls and other toxic compounds, autoimmune disorders, such as, rheumatoid arthritis, celiac sprue, Sjogren’s syndrome and others, medication and radiation therapy, infections, such as, H. pylori infection, HIV infection, hepatitis C viral infection, human T-cell leukemia virus, Epstein-Barr virus and others, genetic disorders such as ataxia telangiectasis syndrome, Klienfelter’s syndrome and others. Major symptoms of the disease includes night sweats, itchy skin, frequent high fever, breath shortness, loss of appetite and weight and painless sweating of lymph nodes present on various locations in the body.

The market of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL) is segmented on the basis of phase of the disease (severity), such as, phase I, II, III, and IV. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of types of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL), such as, AIDS-related lymphomas, Mantel Cell lymphoma, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, blastic NK-cell lymphoma, T-cell leukemia, Burkitt’s lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia and many others. Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic agents, such as, chemotherapy, stem cell therapy, radiations, novel targeted target therapy and other. A large number of therapeutic agents are used to treat Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL), such as methotrexate, bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, bleomycin, chlorambucil, liposomal cytarabine, nelarabine, doxorubicin hydrochloride and many others.

Moreover, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). At present, North America and Europe are the most prominent markets, owing to extensive research practices. However, Asia-Pacific and some countries in RoW region are expected to show lucrative growth in the upcoming period, owing to enhanced awareness about cancer and growing research practices.

Request Brochure of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2668

The market of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL) is driven by many promoting forces, such as, rising prevalence of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL) and other types of cancer, extensive R&D practices, rising concern of the population towards effects of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL) and rise in medical and healthcare expenditure and infrastructure. Rising prevalence of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL) is one of the most important market drivers. According to American Cancer Society’s recent estimations, around 71,000 new patients are diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL) in 2014, and the number of deaths is expected to be around 19,000 in 2014.

Furthermore, extensive R&D practices is another important market growth factor of this market. As of now, large number of pharmaceutical companies engaged in R&D practices in order to develop innovative formulations. For instance, Rituximab SC (Roche, Inc.) is under phase III studies. On the contrary, high cost of R&D and treatment and chronic side effects are the biggest hurdles in the market growth.

Some of the key players operating in Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics market and engaged in the development of new formulations for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL) include F. Hoffmann LA Roche, Inc., Amgen, Inc. ,Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis International AG, Bayer AG, Pharmacyclics, Inc., Nordic Nanovector A/S, AbbVie, Inc. and many others.

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2668