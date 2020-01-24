Researchmoz added latest report “Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – Heat Map and Analysis”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.



Non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) are a heterogeneous group of malignancies that originate from lymphoid tissue, with varied clinical and biological features. There were an estimated 385,741 new cases of NHL and 199,630 deaths from NHL worldwide in 2012. NHLs are classified as either indolent (slow-growing) or aggressive (fast-growing). Almost 85% of NHLs are of B-cell origin, while 15% are derived from T/natural killer cells. The small remainder stem from macrophages. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL) are the two most common types of NHL, representing over 50% of cases.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=970723

The differences between many of these products are relatively nuanced, and must be understood fully by companies seeking to position a novel drug in this market. This tabular heat map framework, designed to provide an easily digestible summary of these clinical characteristics, provides detailed readouts of all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the NHL market and Phase III pipeline. These are split along lines of therapy, and so are reflective of the treatment algorithm used in the clinic.

All safety and efficacy endpoints reported in these trials are displayed, for both the drug and placebo groups. In addition, key study characteristics such as the size, composition and patient segment of the study population are provided. These results are presented in a visually accessible, color-coded manner in order to maximize ease of use.

The accompanying text provides a detailed analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape, and the anticipated changes to these benchmarks, and to the treatment algorithm, as a result of the late-stage pipeline.

Scope

– How is the NHL market landscape expected to change with the uptake of promising novel pipeline products and products that have been recently approved?

– What are the clinical characteristics of currently approved therapies for NHL, in terms of specific safety and efficacy parameters?

– What are the key unmet needs in this indication, and which clinical safety and efficacy parameters are the most closely linked to them?

– What treatment line settings have the greatest unmet need for pipeline drugs to fill?

– Which pipeline drugs have shown the strongest efficacy in clinical trials, and how do these compare to clinical trials of currently marketed drugs?

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/nonhodgkin-lymphoma-heat-map-and-analysis-report.html/toc

Reasons to buy

– Understand the current clinical landscape by considering the treatment options available for each patient segment.

– Visually compare the currently approved treatments available at each line of therapy, based on the most important efficacy and safety parameters tested in clinical trials.

– Assess the current late-stage pipeline, in terms of the likely positioning of each product and the implications for the clinical landscape at each line of therapy.

– Understand the relative strengths and weaknesses of the studies used to gather data.

– Build up a nuanced understanding of the clinical benchmarks set by these products, and consider how the current late-stage pipeline will affect these benchmarks.

– Assess your own pipeline programs in light of these benchmarks in order to optimally position them, and maximize uptake by clinicians.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/