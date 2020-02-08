Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market by Types, Application, Growth Trends, Geography, and Forecast to 2018-2023

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market analyzes the emerging market in 2018 and it forecast to 2023 with detail. The Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market has major price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the report. Moreover, in order to determine market attractiveness, the report analyses the industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 6.18% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

In this Research, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 to 2023

Regional Analysis of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market:

Australia & New Zealand, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, NORDIC Countries, ASEAN Countries, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Egypt

Competitor Analysis of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market:

NABALTEC AG, HUBER ENGINEERED MATERIALS, BASF SE, ICL, DAIHACHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD, CLARIANT AG, DIC CORPORATION, CHEMTURA CORPORATION; APEXICAL INC., DSM N.V., DOWDUPONT, ETI MADEN, ITALMATCH CHEMICALS S.P.A., JIANGSU YOKE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, MPI CHEMIE B.V., LANXESS, NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO., INC. (SANWA CHEMICAL CO., LTD.), NYACOL NANO TECHNOLOGIES, INC., RIN KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD., RTP COMPANY, SHANDONG BROTHER SCI. &TECH. CO., LTD, SUMITOMO CORPORATION, THOR COMPANY, AND TOR MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC.

Key Developments in the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market:

August 2017: FRX Polymers, a manufacturer of polymeric halogen-free flame retardant solutions, announced the availability of the companyâs Nofia non-halogenated polyphosphonates, which will serve as a replacement for antimony (ATO) in brominated flame retardant systems

April 2017: LANXESS successfully completed the acquisition of US-based Chemtura, a leading manufacturer of flame retardant chemicals, aiding LANXESS in expanding their customer base in both North America and China

This Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market report forecasts volume and revenue growth at regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments to 2023. For the determination of this study has segmented the global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market report on the basis of types, manufacturing, application, and region. Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Environmental and Health Concerns Regarding Brominated and Other Halogenated Flame Retardants

– Increasing Infrastructure Activities in Asia-Pacific

– Rising Consumer Electrical & Electronic Goods Manufacturing

Restraints

– Non-Suitability of Hydroxides to High Temperature Applications

– Other Restraints