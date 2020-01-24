Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Types, Application, Region (North America, South Africa, Germany, Europe)

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market report covers all the necessary information’s that is currently on demand in the market and make some important proposals for new projects and provides a detailed insight for forecast year.

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market report gives historical data on the market with respect to regions, leading countries, market share, size, drivers and challenges. And it helps to identify a growth segment for investment and develop strategies that will be beneficial for future development.

The Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market report explains the exchange approaches and important regulations that may influence the market globally. And gives detailed information of different segments like production, consumption, revenue, and growth rate of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants. Global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market report also covers the detailed analysis of key manufacturers, size, share, shipment, gross profit, and trends. Which focuses on the geographical market share and revenue during the forecast period.

Competitive Insight:

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants market report includes the leading companies NABALTEC AG, HUBER ENGINEERED MATERIALS, BASF SE, ICL, DAIHACHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD, CLARIANT AG, DIC CORPORATION, CHEMTURA CORPORATION; APEXICAL INC., DSM N.V., DOWDUPONT, ETI MADEN, ITALMATCH CHEMICALS S.P.A., JIANGSU YOKE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, MPI CHEMIE B.V., LANXESS, NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO., INC. (SANWA CHEMICAL CO., LTD.), NYACOL NANO TECHNOLOGIES, INC., RIN KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD., RTP COMPANY, SHANDONG BROTHER SCI. &TECH. CO., LTD, SUMITOMO CORPORATION, THOR COMPANY, AND TOR MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. . The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development.

Key Developments in the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market:

August 2017: FRX Polymers, a manufacturer of polymeric halogen-free flame retardant solutions, announced the availability of the companyâs Nofia non-halogenated polyphosphonates, which will serve as a replacement for antimony (ATO) in brominated flame retardant systems

April 2017: LANXESS successfully completed the acquisition of US-based Chemtura, a leading manufacturer of flame retardant chemicals, aiding LANXESS in expanding their customer base in both North America and China

The major k. Regional Perception: Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export based on the regional analysis. Australia & New Zealand, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, NORDIC Countries, ASEAN Countries, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Egypt.

Drivers

– Environmental and Health Concerns Regarding Brominated and Other Halogenated Flame Retardants

– Increasing Infrastructure Activities in Asia-Pacific

– Rising Consumer Electrical & Electronic Goods Manufacturing

Restraints

– Non-Suitability of Hydroxides to High Temperature Applications

– Other Restraints