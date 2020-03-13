Non Destructive Testers (NDT) Equipment Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018-2028

NDT Equipment Market: Introduction

Laboratory or on-site testing of the each material before construction is extremely essential to avoid future disasters. With the ever-increasing growth in the construction and manufacturing industries, along with the ever-rising demand for efficient laboratory-grade NDT equipment solutions for material science research in both, developing and developed nations, the demand for NDT equipment testing solutions is increasing steadily across the globe. The NDT equipment tester is used to test materials that are pre-requisite for construction, including aggregate, cement, asphalt, bituminous rocks and others. As the construction industries and material testing laboratories in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific is expanding, the demand for NDT equipment is expected to increase.

NDT equipment testers incorporate a non-destructive technique in order to measure a material’s strength, detect internal flaws, and calculate low strain modulus. The NDT equipment measures the speed on an ultrasonic wave passing through the material and thus, enables the operator to eliminate the requirement of intrusive destructive testing. The primary strength of NDT equipment method lies in detecting general variations in conditions, such as areas of weakness in an otherwise sound concrete structure. Moreover, the growing demand for electrical equipment products is also creating potential growth opportunities for NDT equipment market. In addition, the growing manufacturing industry in Asia Pacific, especially in China, India, and Japan is creating potential opportunities for the growth of NDT equipment market.

NDT Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Simplicity plays a major role in driving the global NDT equipment market. The NDT equipment method incorporates the concept of measuring the time of the ultrasonic wave’s first arrival from one side of specimen to the other. The adoption rate of NDT equipment solutions in the case of laboratories and other institutions committed to civil engineering research and development is expected to rise steadily during the forecast period. The increased adoption is estimated to, in turn, drive the NDT equipment market.

Challenges

The high prices of NDT equipment is one of the major challenge for the growth of NDT equipment market. Moreover, the technology requires skilled personnel for statistical analyses and for efficient process. On the other hand, research laboratories and organizations need to make heavy investments in order to procure and maintain modern NDT equipment. These are the primary factors, which are acting as a challenges for the NDT equipment market growth during the assessment period.

NDT Equipment Market: Segmentation

The NDT equipment market can be segmented on the basis of technology, end user, and region.

Segmentation of the NDT Equipment market on the basis of technology:

Magnetic Particle Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Visual Inspection

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy Current

Radiography Testing

Segmentation of the NDT Equipment market on the basis of end user:

Construction

Oil & Gas

Power & Energy

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Infrastructure

NDT Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key vendors identified in the NDT Equipment market includes Zetec Inc., Olympus Corporation, Eddyfi NDT Inc., GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Sonatest Ltd., Bosello High Tech SRL, Yxlon International GMBH, Fischer Technology Inc., MISTRAS Group Inc., Magnaflux Corporation, and Nikon Corporation.