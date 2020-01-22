Non-dairy Yogurt Market – In-Depth Analysis On Product Need 2025

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Snapshot

The global non-diary yogurt market has been witnessing a considerable surge in its market size, thanks to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of non-diary yogurt among people across the world. The increasing consciousness among consumers regarding their health and wellness has translated in the demand for fat-free products. Since non-dairy yogurt is a very common and easily available fat-free food product, the demand for it is increasing consistently and is projected to touch new heights in the years to come.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the main regional market for non-dairy yogurt with a considerably large consumer base. The presence of a well-established food and beverage industry and it being the home to a number of world’s leading food producers, exporters, and importers, are also favoring the Asia Pacific market for non-dairy yogurt to a great extent. With a constantly expanding consumer base, this regional market is likely to remain on the top over the next few years. Europe and North America are also projected to witness a high rise in the demand for non-dairy yogurt in the years to come, thanks to a rising populace of health-conscious young consumers.

The competition within the global non-dairy yogurt market is likely to intensify over the next few years, thanks to the increasing number of vendors. The leading players in this market are likely to focus on presenting new products, diversified on the basis of flavors, product price, and nutrient content.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Overview

In the last few years, the non-diary yogurt products have gained immense popularity across the globe. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of consuming non-dairy yogurt is anticipated to encourage the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period. The research study provides an in-depth summary of the market and throws light on the growth aspects and opportunities. In addition, the barriers, challenges, and key segmentation of the market have also been discussed in the scope of the research report.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Key Trends

The introduction of new flavors and types is one of the major factor encouraging the growth of the non-dairy yogurt market across the globe. The rising popularity of vegan food has resulted in a substantial rise in demand for non-dairy yogurt, especially with the people who are lactose intolerant and allergic to milk. These factors are projected to accelerate the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Market Potential

The rising demand for flavored yogurt across the globe is the key factor accelerating the growth of the non-dairy yogurt market across the globe. The nutritional value present in non-dairy yogurt is expected to boost the demand in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising health consciousness among people has resulted in a high demand for low-fat yogurt, which is predicted to generate promising growth opportunities for the global non-dairy yogurt market throughout the forecast period.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional point of view, Europe is estimated to lead the global non-dairy yogurt market throughout the forecast period. The high consumption of non-dairy yogurt in the U.K. and France and the rising popularity of flavored yogurt is projected to encourage the growth of the market across Europe. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a promising growth in the coming years, thanks to the marketing and advertising activities being carried by the leading players in this region. In addition to this, the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of consuming non-dairy yogurt and the rising disposable income of consumers are some of the other key factors projected to accelerate the growth of the market in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for non-dairy yogurt is growing at a substantial rate and is expected to witness a high level of competition throughout the forecast period. The rising number of players projected to enter the market is likely to generate promising growth opportunities in the coming years. Some of the leading players operating in the non-dairy yogurt market across the globe are The Whitewave Foods Company, General Mills, Yoso, Coconut Grove Yogurt, Crunch Culture, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and COYO. These players are focusing on development of new product and innovations in order to attract a large number of consumers worldwide.

