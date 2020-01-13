Non-Dairy Cheese 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.89 % and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Non-Dairy Cheese Research Report- Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Lactose-free milk and milk products are consumed by consumers such as consumers suffering from lactose intolerance, vegan consumers, and by health cognizant consumers. Regions such as Asia, Africa and Latin America has highest percentage of lactose intolerance, however consumption of lactose free or non-dairy cheese consumption is higher in European countries. Key players are investing a mammoth amount in R&D for formula improvement and product development, however by the data collected by these key players through various surveys, dairy free products are not only consumed by consumers suffering from lactose intolerance but also by vegan consumers.

Soy milk is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023 and registering a CAGR of 7.89%. However, almond milk segment is projected to expand at a high pace and expected to register a CAGR of 8.29% during the review period. Among the application fast food & snack is estimated to reach USD 1,762.79 million by the end of 2023 with registering a CAGR of 7.51%. Among the product type, cheddar is estimated to account for 35% of market proportion in the non-dairy cheese market.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Non-Dairy Cheese market primarily are Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Violife Foods(Greece), Kite Hill Cheese (U.S.), Tofutti Brands Inc.(U.S.), Bute Island Foods Ltd(U.K.), Follow Your Heart (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Non-Dairy Cheese Market Forecast to 2023

• Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for Non-Dairy Cheese

• To estimate market size by Source, Application, Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region

• To understand the supply and demand dynamics of Non-Dairy Cheese

• To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for U.S., U.K., Ireland, France, and South-East Asia

• Company profiling of major players & competitive positioning for the Non-Dairy Cheese market

• Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of Non- Dairy Cheese

• Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to Non-Dairy Cheese market

Target Audience

• Non- Dairy Cheese manufacturers

• Cheese manufacturers

• Food Service industries

• Retailers and wholesalers

• Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings

• The Global Non- Dairy Cheese market is projected to reach USD 3.52 billion by the end of 2023

• Soya milk sourced non-dairy cheese will continue to dominate the non- dairy cheese source segment with more than 52% market proportion

• Fast food & snacks based applications will continue to dominate the non-dairy cheese market with more than 55% market share and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% by 2023

• Cheddar product type will dominate the non-dairy cheese market holding a lion’s market proportion 38.5% and growing at a rate of 7.56%

Regional and Country Analysis of non-dairy cheese market development and demand Forecast to 2023 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the global market for non-dairy cheese has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecasted period. Europe is estimated to dominate the global non-dairy cheese market holding a lion’s share of more than 30% and projected to reach USD 1.52 billion. Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth rate of 7.93% in the global non-dairy cheese market whereas North America will witness moderate growth rate.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o Indonesia

o Others

• RoW

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

o Others

