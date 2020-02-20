Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market 2019 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Fluke captured the top one revenue share spots in the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market in 2015. Fluke dominated with 19.13 percent revenue share, followed by Accurate Sensors with 10.97 percent revenue share and OMRON with 8.49 percent revenue share.
In the next five years, the global consumption of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 57137 (k units).
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3793473-global-non-contact-temperature-sensors-market-2019-by
This report focuses on the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversFLUKE
Accurate Sensors
OMRON
IFM Electronic
Turck
Micro-Epsilon
OMEGA
LumaSense
Calex Electronics
Melexis
Keyence
OPTEX Group
Pasco
Process-Sensors
Proxitron
Banner
HTM
Eluox Automation
Bodach
FSG Sensing
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, coversInfrared Temperature Sensors
Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided intoElectronic Industry
Metallurgy Field
Petrochemical
General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile)
Transportation
Others
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3793473-global-non-contact-temperature-sensors-market-2019-by
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview1.1 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Infrared Temperature Sensors
1.2.2 Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Electronic Industry
1.3.2 Metallurgy Field
1.3.3 Petrochemical
1.3.4 General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile)
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 FLUKE
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 FLUKE Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Accurate Sensors
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Accurate Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 OMRON
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 OMRON Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 IFM Electronic
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 IFM Electronic Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Turck
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Turck Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Micro-Epsilon
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Micro-Epsilon Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 OMEGA
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 OMEGA Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
……..CONTINUED
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)