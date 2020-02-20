Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market 2019 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Fluke captured the top one revenue share spots in the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market in 2015. Fluke dominated with 19.13 percent revenue share, followed by Accurate Sensors with 10.97 percent revenue share and OMRON with 8.49 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 57137 (k units).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3793473-global-non-contact-temperature-sensors-market-2019-by

This report focuses on the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversFLUKE

Accurate Sensors

OMRON

IFM Electronic

Turck

Micro-Epsilon

OMEGA

LumaSense

Calex Electronics

Melexis

Keyence

OPTEX Group

Pasco

Process-Sensors

Proxitron

Banner

HTM

Eluox Automation

Bodach

FSG Sensing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, coversInfrared Temperature Sensors

Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided intoElectronic Industry

Metallurgy Field

Petrochemical

General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile)

Transportation

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3793473-global-non-contact-temperature-sensors-market-2019-by

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview1.1 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Infrared Temperature Sensors

1.2.2 Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Electronic Industry

1.3.2 Metallurgy Field

1.3.3 Petrochemical

1.3.4 General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile)

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 FLUKE

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 FLUKE Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Accurate Sensors

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Accurate Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 OMRON

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OMRON Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 IFM Electronic

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 IFM Electronic Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Turck

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Turck Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Micro-Epsilon

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Micro-Epsilon Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 OMEGA

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 OMEGA Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)