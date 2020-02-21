NON-COCOA CONFECTIONERY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, DEMAND, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Non-Cocoa Confectionery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Confectionery is the art of making confections, which are food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. In general, though, confectionery is divided into two broad categories, bakers’ confections and sugar confections.

With increasing purchasing power of the consumers, growing gifting culture, and changing lifestyle with rising stress at work have spurred the market growth. Non-cocoa confectionery manufacturers aim to capture growth by innovating with new and exotic flavor options to keep consumers interested. Mars Wrigley Confectionery leveraged on this trend with its Starburst and Skittles, the largest brands in sugar confectionery. Also, the demand for sugar-free gums and candies is also growing up owing to increasing health consciousness among consumers and the rising health concerns have helped in increasing the global market demand for specialty non-cocoa confectionery market.

The global Non-Cocoa Confectionery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-Cocoa Confectionery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Non-Cocoa Confectionery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Non-Cocoa Confectionery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Non-Cocoa Confectionery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Non-Cocoa Confectionery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Mondelez

Ferrero

The Hershey Company

Nestle

Arcor Group

DS Group

Lindt & Sprüngli

Cloetta

Lotte Sugar Confectionery

Morinaga

Ezaki Glico

MARS

ITC Limited

Orion Confectionery

Market size by Product

by Type

Sugar Confectionery

Gum Confectionery

by Form

Candies

Gummy Candies

Lollipops

Candy Bars

Market size by End User

Sweetening agents

Dessert

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Non-Cocoa Confectionery Manufacturers

Non-Cocoa Confectionery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Non-Cocoa Confectionery Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

