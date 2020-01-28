Researchmoz added latest report “Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarker Market: Overview



Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is liver disease which is categorized under the spectrum of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NASH is an advanced form of NAFLD where the liver inflammation occurs owing to fat deposition in liver. The fat accumulation may be induced by genetic abnormalities, metabolic dysfunction, drug induced damages, etc. Untreated and advanced NASH is one of the major reason for liver cirrhosis and sever liver damage such as liver failure. Presently three distinct method are used for diagnosis and monitoring of NASH, those are biopsy derived histopathology, imaging tools like transient elastography (TE), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), etc., and in vitro diagnostic using biomarkers. As per the World Gastroenterology Organization It is estimated that around 20% to 30% of world population is affected with NAFLD.

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarker Market: Drivers and Trends

Increasing prevalence of NASH associated conditions like obesity and diabetes are expected to drive the growth of NASH biomarkers market. According to Deutsche Bank around 45 million people are anticipated to be affected by NASH in the U.S. and EU5 countries by 2025. Also there are many industry players investing on development of NASH therapeutic drugs, and most of them are in phase II or III of clinical trials. Their requirement of non-invasive diagnostic tools for monitoring their drug effectiveness is expected to drive the growth for NASH biomarkers market over the forecasted period. Biomarkers based NASH diagnostic tests are proposed to be at lower cost and non-invasive which is expected to make them a preferred tool for NASH diagnosis over invasive liver biopsy and costly imaging techniques. Ongoing research in discovery and development of novel NASH biomarkers is expected to drive the growth of NASH biomarkers market. However presently available NASH biomarkers are less accurate and have little efficacy which makes their usage limited. Also their results are overlapping with other metabolic disorders which is anticipated to restrain the growth of NASH biomarkers market.

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarker Market: Segmentation

Based on the marker type the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market is segmented in to five segments viz. serum biomarkers, hepatic fibrosis biomarkers, apoptosis biomarkers, oxidative stress biomarkers, and others. Serum biomarkers are expected to dominate the global NASH biomarkers market in the first half of the forecasted period. Owing to their indirect relation with NASH and other limitations they are expected to lose their market share in the second half of forecasted period. The Hepatic fibrosis markers are expected to grow exponentially over the forecasted period owing to their more accuracy and efficacy. This marker type segment is expected to hold the largest share of NASH biomarkers market by 2024. With expected launch of new diagnostic tools by Genfit SA and Exalenz Biosciences Ltd. the other markers segment is expected to have an exponential growth over the forecasted period.

Based on end-user, the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market has been segmented into contract research organization (CRO) & pharmaceutical industry, academic research institutes, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. Owing to the requirement of non-invasive diagnostic tools for routine monitoring of drug therapy effectiveness during the clinical trial of drug candidates, the CRO & pharmaceutical industry end-user segment is expected to have a moderate growth over the forecasted period. However towards the end of forecasted period this segment is expected to be superseded by hospital and diagnostic laboratories end-user segment. With expected launch of companion diagnostic tests along with NASH therapeutic drugs the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segments of end-user are expected to witness an exponential growth over forecasted period. The hospital end-user segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 36.6% while diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 37.0% over the forecasted period.

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarker Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. These regions have been further segmented by marker type and end-user segments. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include One Way Liver S.L., BioPredictive S.A.S, Siemens Heathcare Pvt. Ltd. (now Siemens Healthineers), Genfit SA, Exalenz Biosciences Ltd., Quest Diagnostic Incorporated, Prometheus Laboratories Corp. (part of Nestle Health Sciences) and SNIBE diagnostics.

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market has been segmented as follows:

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market, by Marker Type



– Serum Biomarkers

– Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers

– Apoptosis Biomarkers

– Oxidative Stress Biomarkers

– Others

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market, by End-User

– Contract Research Organization(CRO) & Pharmaceutical Industry

– Academic Research Institutes

– Hospitals

– Diagnostic Laboratories

