Non Alcoholic Beverages Market- Major Players and Strategies

The growing popularity of non-alcoholic beverages across the world has prompted the study of this market at a microscopic level. Persistence Market Research presents a comprehensive evaluation of the global non-alcoholic beverages market in a new report titled “Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Forecast (2017 – 2027)” that presents useful insights on the performance of the global and regional markets over a 10 year forecast period from 2017 to 2027. The report also throws light on the factors likely to influence the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages and subsequently market revenue growth during the period of study. For ease of understanding, the report segments the global non-alcoholic beverages market on the basis of product type, source, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global non-alcoholic beverages market has been segmented by product type into Carbonated, Non-Carbonated, RTD Beverages, Hot Drinks, Sports & Energy Drinks, and Specialty Drinks; on the basis of source into Fruits, Vegetables, Cereals, Tea, Coffee, Milk, Cocoa/Chocolate, Plant Extracts/Herbal Extracts, Microbial Extracts, Nuts, Soybean, Floral Extracts, Colorants, Sweeteners, Flavors, Preservatives, CO2, and Water; on the basis of packaging into Bottles, Metal Can, Liquid Carton, Slim Plastic Containers, Pouch, Tetra Pak, Sachet, and Takeaway Cups & Tumblers; and on the basis of distribution channel into Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, and Others.

Hot Drinks is the largest product type segment in the global non-alcoholic beverages market, with an estimated market share of just under 60% by the end of 2027. Among the hot drinks, the Coffee segment is slated to witness significant growth and a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Regional Analysis & Forecast

The global non-alcoholic beverages market has been studied across the five key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific followed by North America is the top regional market for non-alcoholic beverages. The Asia Pacific non-alcoholic beverages market is estimated to hold a value share of 31% by the end of the forecast period in 2027 while North America will hold about 29% market share by 2027 end. The North America market will gain 90 basis points in market share in 2027 over 2017 while Asia Pacific is slated to gain 70 basis points. Europe is the third largest regional market for non-alcoholic beverages, with an estimated market share of just under 21% by the end of 2027.

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Vendor Insights

The report features some of the key players operating in the global non-alcoholic beverages market such as PepsiCo Inc, The Coca-Cola Co, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc, Arca Continental SAB de CV, ITO EN Ltd, Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, Monster Beverage Corp, Embotelladora Andina SA, Refresco Group NV, Britvic Plc, Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd, Kagome Co. Ltd, DyDo Group Holdings Inc, Lassonde Industries inc, Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Massimo zanetti Beverage Group SpA, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd., Organizacion Cultiba SAB de CV.