Non-alcoholic Beverages Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 135 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Non-alcoholic Beverages in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Non-alcoholic beverages are fast gaining popularity in Asia Pacific, owing to a growing consumption of tea and coffee in the region, particularly in countries like India.

North America: Health conscious Americans are looking for healthy alternatives to traditional soda beverages and this has prompted non-alcoholic beverages manufacturers to launch innovative products such as cold-pressed juices, craft sodas, and other low-calorie beverages. New flavors of sparkling water and energy drinks are fast replacing soda beverages in the region. Also, North America is witnessing a rapid growth in the functional beverages segment.

Europe: Europe is the third largest consumer of non-alcoholic beverages after Asia Pacific and North America and the primary reason for this is an increasing consumer shift towards non-alcoholic beverages and a growing popularity of specialty tea across the region.

request free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3414692-global-non-alcoholic-beverages-market-2018-by-manufacturers

The worldwide market for Non-alcoholic Beverages is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola

Suntory Beverage & Food

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Arca Continental

Ito En

Uni-President China Holdings

Monster Beverage

Embotelladora Andina

Refresco Group

Britvic

Lotte Chilsung Beverage

Kagome

DyDo Group

Lassonde Industries

Tata Global Beverages

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group

Fraser & Neave Holdings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Carbonated

Non-Carbonated

RTD Beverages

Hot Drinks

Sports & Energy Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3414692-global-non-alcoholic-beverages-market-2018-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Carbonated

1.2.2 Non-Carbonated

1.2.3 RTD Beverages

1.2.4 Hot Drinks

1.2.5 Sports & Energy Drinks

1.2.6 Specialty Drinks

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Convenience Stores

1.3.2 E-commerce

1.3.3 Hypermarket and Supermarket

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PepsiCo

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PepsiCo Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 The Coca-Cola

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 The Coca-Cola Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Suntory Beverage & Food

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Suntory Beverage & Food Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Arca Continental

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Arca Continental Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Ito En

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ito En Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED