Non-alcoholic Beer Market Growth to Remain Steady during the Forecast Period

Non-alcoholic beer is manufactured through the fermentation of raw materials such as malt, water, hop, and yeast. This process helps to obtain the taste of beer and allows to manufacture with the numerous flavors. Availability of the Non-alcoholic beer in numerous places has reduced the consumption of alcoholic beverages. Additionally, an increase in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and growth in the population of non-drinkers have boosted the demand for non-alcoholic beer.

This report offers comprehensive information and wide-ranging evaluation of the global non-alcoholic beer market. The research report is based on the trustworthy sources such as press release, whitepapers, news updates, and assumptions. The report offers comprehensive profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the non-alcoholic beer market. The report offers company history, annual turnover, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and recent research and development (R&D) activities.

The global non-alcoholic beer market is gaining traction due to rising adoption of zero alcohol or less alcoholic beverages. In addition, the factors such as swift urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rising pub culture coupled with increasing number of the health-conscious people are fuelling adoption of non-alcoholic beer as an alternative to the alcoholic beverages in the region. The aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the global non-alcoholic beer market.

Additionally, the stringent government laws against alcohol consumption are favoring the growth of the market. Rising awareness about the importance of non-alcoholic beer such as positive effects on the breastfeeding and reduction of anxiety and better sleeping. These factors are propelling adoption of non-alcoholic beer and are likely to drive the growth of the market.

However, the presence of substitutes in the form of natural-based and carbonated beverages is restraining the growth of the global non-alcoholic beer market. Nevertheless, new product development and increasing availability of non-alcoholic beer across numerous bars and restaurants are increasing penetration of the non-alcoholic beers globally. This factor is expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the non-alcoholic beer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is dominating the global non-alcoholic beer market followed by Europe. This growth is attributable to the high awareness of the consumption of low-calorie alcohol-free beer and other brewery products. Growth of the European market in is attributable to rising health consciousness. Additionally, the markets in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are expected to expand with the faster pace owing to growing awareness about benefits of consumption of the non-alcoholic beers and surge in the emergence of pub culture.

Some of the key players operating in the global non-alcoholic beer market include Heineken International B.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Krombacher Brauerei, Moscow Brewing Company, and Carlsberg. These players are increasingly focusing on the marketing of the non-alcoholic beer. Additionally, they are focusing on the research and development (R&D) activities for product improvement and expansion of production capacity.