nitrous oxide market : Market Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities- 2019 To 2026

Global nitrous oxide market is expected to grow from USD 789.2 million in 2017 to USD 1,441.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period according to a study published by Polaris Market Research.

Increasing application of nitrous oxide from medical, automotive and semiconductor manufacturing, chemical and even food & beverage packaging industries are expected to drive its market. Significant pervasiveness of several types of chronic diseases and increasing number of geriatric population globally are anticipated to be some potential implications for the product to experience higher demand during the forecast period. Few of the non-medical applications of the product include semiconductors, food processing & packaging and premium automobiles among the major end-uses.

The increasing application from the semiconductor and automobile industry has been the present trend and hence these two end-use segments are anticipated to be among the fastest growing segments by the end of the forecast period. Higher definition new display technologies including the ultra high definition and OLED require higher amounts of nitrous oxide and this has been a new expansion in its demand. Currently, the gas has also been used to manufacture metal oxide transistors which are replacing the conventional silicon based technology ones.

Its use as food & beverage propellant such as for whipped creams, industrial agents and foaming agents, as fuel oxidizer in race cars and rockets are some of its promising application sectors. But, it has been consider as a global warming compounds by Kyoto protocol. Almost most of the warming contributions globally arise from secondary reaction of fertilizers in solids and other agriculture sources. Hence, this fact has been a major restraint in the industry growth till now.

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market trends and growth prospects of the Global Nitrous Oxide Market, 2017-2026. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC and South America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., Canada. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape and Key Vendors

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2017. Increasing demand from the medical industry which has been growing in proportional to the region’s rising economy is anticipated to be the primary source for it. Even the electronics manufacturing industry of China, Japan, South Korea and even India has always been a major contributor to Asia Pacific’s demand for this gas.

Presence of or increasing availability of cheap but qualified and highly skilled labor in the region has attracted many of the premium car manufacturers to set up their manufacturing facilities for economies of scale. The rapidly developing and expanding automobile manufacturing industry in this region also has and will further augment demand for nitrous oxide over the next eight years.

Some of the leading industry participants include KVK Corporation, SS Gas Lab Asia, Promas Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Air Liquide S.A., Merck KGaA, SOL S.p.A., Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Airgas, Inc., The Linde Group, Praxair, Inc., and Oxygen and Argon Works Ltd.

Key Segments Outlook

End-Use Type

Medical

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

