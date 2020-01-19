Nitrogen Purging System 2018 Global Market Key Players – Praxair Technology, Air Products and Chemical, IKM Testin, Linde, Schlumberger, Airgas – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Nitrogen Purging System Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Nitrogen purging is an air-cleansing method used to ensure that no trace of harmful contaminants or gases is left in the atmosphere. The ultimate goal here is to re-stabilize the environment to prevent an explosion.

That is why the industrial use of nitrogen in the oil and gas industry is so common. When aiming to purge pipelines, for instance, dry nitrogen gas can be run through the lines to eliminate any remaining water. In addition, the nitrogen prepares pipelines or vessels that will later be exposed to flammable or explosive gases.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nitrogen Purging System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Nitrogen Purging System in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Nitrogen Purging System. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of oil and gas fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Nitrogen Purging System will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

The worldwide market for Nitrogen Purging System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2023, from 280 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Praxair Technology

Air Products and Chemicals

IKM Testing

Linde

Schlumberger

Airgas

CS&P Technologies

Halliburton

BHGE

CNPC

NOV

NPS Group

CNOOC

Tang Seng

Smape Srl

A.Hak Industrial Services BV

Dajan

Kerui

DSV Pipetronix

Request For Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349906-global-nitr…

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dilution Nitrogen Purging

Displacement Nitrogen Purging

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Metal Processing

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3349906-global-nitrogen-pu…

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nitrogen Purging System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Dilution Nitrogen Purging

1.2.2 Displacement Nitrogen Purging

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil & Gas

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Metal Processing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

https://www.openpr.com/news/1192940/Nitrogen-Purging-System-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-Praxair-Technology-Air-Products-and-Chemical-IKM-Testin-Linde-Schlumberger-Airgas-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Praxair Technology

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Nitrogen Purging System Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Praxair Technology Nitrogen Purging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Air Products and Chemicals

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Nitrogen Purging System Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Air Products and Chemicals Nitrogen Purging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IKM Testing

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Nitrogen Purging System Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IKM Testing Nitrogen Purging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Linde

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Nitrogen Purging System Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Linde Nitrogen Purging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Schlumberger

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Nitrogen Purging System Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Schlumberger Nitrogen Purging System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)