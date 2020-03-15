Nitrocellulose Market Global Trends, Industry Structure, Features, Segments, Top Key Players and Regional Forecast to 2023

Nitrocellulose Market Overview:

Nitrocellulose market is estimated to witness strong growth due to its significant usage in automotive as well as printing ink application.

Furthermore, increasing vehicle manufacturing combined with demand for safety features is attributed to the growth of automotive market, which in turn is estimated to drive the demand for Nitrocellulose. In addition, leather materials are commonly coated with nitrocellulose induced leather finishes which protect it from heat and moisture and enhance durability. Additionally, the global leather industry is decreasing on account of changing consumer preference for cheaper leather alternatives. Increasing usage in sealants and adhesives along with rising building & construction activities is predicted to fuel the demand for nitrocellulose market over the estimated period.

Nitrocellulose Market Key Players:

Atomax Chemicals Co., Ltd.,

Nitro Quimica,

Hubei Xuefei Chemical,

Hengshui Orient Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Nobel NC,

IVM Chemicals,

Synthesia,

antong Tailida Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Nitro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Nitrocellulose Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Nitrocellulose Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for Nitrocellulose followed by North America and Europe in 2018. The Asia Pacific region dominated the global nitrocellulose market share in 2018 and is predicted to witness highest CAGR owing to continuous growth of automotive and furniture industries specifically in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea.

North American market is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing demand for aesthetic design furniture in commercial as well as in residential spaces, which in turn is estimated to drive the consumption of nitrocellulose in the upcoming years. Europe is estimated to witness moderate growth on account of rising demand from automotive sector. Furthermore, strict regulations regarding the storage and usage of this product has led to increase the innovation and development in this sector. Middle East & African market is expected to register strong growth on account of increasing construction and leather finishing industries present in Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Market in Latin American countries such as Brazil and Argentina are predicted to register healthy growth on account of rising demand for cosmetics items.

Nitrocellulose Market Segmentation:

The global Nitrocellulose market is mainly segmented on the basis of product and applications. Based on the type, the market is again segmented into M grade cellulose, E grade cellulose and others. On the basis of Application, the market is classified into Printing inks, automotive paints, wood coatings, leather finishes, nail varnishes and others.

By Application: Printing inks, automotive paints, wood coatings, leather finishes, nail varnishes and others

By Product: M grade cellulose, E grade cellulose and others

Nitrocellulose Market Table of Content:

