Nitrile Rubber Global Industry 2019 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2026

Global Nitrile Rubber Market

Description

This report focuses on Nitrile Rubber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nitrile Rubber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Nitrile Rubber in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Nitrile Rubber manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LANXESS

Zeon

CNPC

Nantex

KKPC

LG

Ningbo Shunze

Sibur

JSR

Industrias Negromex

Versalis

Petrobras Argentina

Huangshan Hualan Technology

Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical

Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

HNBR

XNBR

Segment by Application

Automotive

Mechanical Engineering

Oil & Gas

Metallurgy & Mining

Construction

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Industry Overview of Nitrile Rubber

1.1 Definition of Nitrile Rubber

1.2 Nitrile Rubber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 HNBR

1.2.3 XNBR

1.3 Nitrile Rubber Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Mechanical Engineering

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Metallurgy & Mining

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Nitrile Rubber Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Nitrile Rubber Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Nitrile Rubber Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Nitrile Rubber Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Nitrile Rubber Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Nitrile Rubber Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Nitrile Rubber Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Nitrile Rubber Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Nitrile Rubber Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

………

8 Nitrile Rubber Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 LANXESS

8.1.1 LANXESS Nitrile Rubber Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 LANXESS Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 LANXESS Nitrile Rubber Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Zeon

8.2.1 Zeon Nitrile Rubber Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Zeon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Zeon Nitrile Rubber Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 CNPC

8.3.1 CNPC Nitrile Rubber Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 CNPC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 CNPC Nitrile Rubber Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Nantex

8.4.1 Nantex Nitrile Rubber Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Nantex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Nantex Nitrile Rubber Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 KKPC

8.5.1 KKPC Nitrile Rubber Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 KKPC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 KKPC Nitrile Rubber Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 LG

8.6.1 LG Nitrile Rubber Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 LG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 LG Nitrile Rubber Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……..CONTINUED

