Nitric Acid Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Nitric Acid Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Nitric Acid Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Nitric Acid Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides. This highly corrosive intermediate chemical is a strong mineral acid used in the production of nitrate based fertilizers, nylon precursors and other specialty chemicals. In this report we converting the different concentration of nitric acid into 100, namely in this report we counting the nitric acid(100%)’s capacity, production price and other items.

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. The main application of nitric acid is in the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Considerable quantities are also used in the chemical synthesis of intermediate products in the production of such things as dyes, drugs, and explosives.

The global production of nitric acid reached 42085 K MT by the end of year 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of nitric acid are CF Industries Holdings, Yara, EuroChem, URALCHEM and Orica.

The manufacturers of nitric acid are concentrated in America, Europe and China. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 32.65% in 2016.

Global Nitric Acid market size will increase to 14600 Million US$ by 2025, from 11400 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.2%during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nitric Acid.

This report researches the worldwide Nitric Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Nitric Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

CF Industries Holdings

Yara

EuroChem

URALCHEM

Orica

PotashCorp

Acron

SBU Azot

OCI

LSB Industries

Dyno Nobel

CVR Partners

Agrium

Koch

Shanxi Tianji

Shanxi Xinghua

Yunnan Jiehua

Sinopec (Nanjing)

Sichuan Gold Elephant

Anhui JinHe Industrial

Holitech

Henan Jinkai

Shandong Dier-chem

Liuzhou Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Hongda Chemical

Luguang Chemical

Hualong Ammonium Nitrate

Sichuan Chemical

Fujian Shaohua

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349231-global-nitric-acid-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Nitric Acid Breakdown Data by Type

Dilute Nitric Acid

Concentrated Nitric Acid

Nitric Acid Breakdown Data by Application

Fertilizer

Explosives

Polyurethanes

Polyamides

Others

Nitric Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Nitric Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3349231-global-nitric-acid-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Nitric Acid Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nitric Acid Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Nitric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dilute Nitric Acid

1.4.3 Concentrated Nitric Acid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nitric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fertilizer

1.5.3 Explosives

1.5.4 Polyurethanes

1.5.5 Polyamides

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nitric Acid Production

2.1.1 Global Nitric Acid Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Nitric Acid Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Nitric Acid Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Nitric Acid Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Nitric Acid Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Nitric Acid Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 CF Industries Holdings

8.1.1 CF Industries Holdings Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid

8.1.4 Nitric Acid Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Yara

8.2.1 Yara Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid

8.2.4 Nitric Acid Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 EuroChem

8.3.1 EuroChem Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid

8.3.4 Nitric Acid Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 URALCHEM

8.4.1 URALCHEM Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid

8.4.4 Nitric Acid Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Orica

8.5.1 Orica Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid

8.5.4 Nitric Acid Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 PotashCorp

8.6.1 PotashCorp Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid

8.6.4 Nitric Acid Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Acron

8.7.1 Acron Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid

8.7.4 Nitric Acid Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 SBU Azot

8.8.1 SBU Azot Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid

8.8.4 Nitric Acid Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 OCI

8.9.1 OCI Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid

8.9.4 Nitric Acid Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 LSB Industries

8.10.1 LSB Industries Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid

8.10.4 Nitric Acid Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Dyno Nobel

8.12 CVR Partners

8.13 Agrium

8.14 Koch

8.15 Shanxi Tianji

8.16 Shanxi Xinghua

8.17 Yunnan Jiehua

8.18 Sinopec (Nanjing)

8.19 Sichuan Gold Elephant

8.20 Anhui JinHe Industrial

8.21 Holitech

8.22 Henan Jinkai

8.23 Shandong Dier-chem

8.24 Liuzhou Chemical

8.25 Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

8.26 Hongda Chemical

8.27 Luguang Chemical

8.28 Hualong Ammonium Nitrate

8.29 Sichuan Chemical

8.30 Fujian Shaohua

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3349231

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)