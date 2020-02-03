Nitric Acid Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary
Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides. This highly corrosive intermediate chemical is a strong mineral acid used in the production of nitrate based fertilizers, nylon precursors and other specialty chemicals. In this report we converting the different concentration of nitric acid into 100, namely in this report we counting the nitric acid(100%)’s capacity, production price and other items.
Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. The main application of nitric acid is in the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Considerable quantities are also used in the chemical synthesis of intermediate products in the production of such things as dyes, drugs, and explosives.
The global production of nitric acid reached 42085 K MT by the end of year 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of nitric acid are CF Industries Holdings, Yara, EuroChem, URALCHEM and Orica.
The manufacturers of nitric acid are concentrated in America, Europe and China. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 32.65% in 2016.
Global Nitric Acid market size will increase to 14600 Million US$ by 2025, from 11400 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.2%during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nitric Acid.
This report researches the worldwide Nitric Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Nitric Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
CF Industries Holdings
Yara
EuroChem
URALCHEM
Orica
PotashCorp
Acron
SBU Azot
OCI
LSB Industries
Dyno Nobel
CVR Partners
Agrium
Koch
Shanxi Tianji
Shanxi Xinghua
Yunnan Jiehua
Sinopec (Nanjing)
Sichuan Gold Elephant
Anhui JinHe Industrial
Holitech
Henan Jinkai
Shandong Dier-chem
Liuzhou Chemical
Jiangsu Huachang Chemical
Hongda Chemical
Luguang Chemical
Hualong Ammonium Nitrate
Sichuan Chemical
Fujian Shaohua
Nitric Acid Breakdown Data by Type
Dilute Nitric Acid
Concentrated Nitric Acid
Nitric Acid Breakdown Data by Application
Fertilizer
Explosives
Polyurethanes
Polyamides
Others
Nitric Acid Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Nitric Acid Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Nitric Acid Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nitric Acid Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Nitric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Dilute Nitric Acid
1.4.3 Concentrated Nitric Acid
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Nitric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Fertilizer
1.5.3 Explosives
1.5.4 Polyurethanes
1.5.5 Polyamides
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nitric Acid Production
2.1.1 Global Nitric Acid Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Nitric Acid Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Nitric Acid Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Nitric Acid Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Nitric Acid Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Nitric Acid Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 CF Industries Holdings
8.1.1 CF Industries Holdings Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid
8.1.4 Nitric Acid Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Yara
8.2.1 Yara Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid
8.2.4 Nitric Acid Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 EuroChem
8.3.1 EuroChem Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid
8.3.4 Nitric Acid Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 URALCHEM
8.4.1 URALCHEM Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid
8.4.4 Nitric Acid Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Orica
8.5.1 Orica Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid
8.5.4 Nitric Acid Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 PotashCorp
8.6.1 PotashCorp Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid
8.6.4 Nitric Acid Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Acron
8.7.1 Acron Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid
8.7.4 Nitric Acid Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 SBU Azot
8.8.1 SBU Azot Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid
8.8.4 Nitric Acid Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 OCI
8.9.1 OCI Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid
8.9.4 Nitric Acid Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 LSB Industries
8.10.1 LSB Industries Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nitric Acid
8.10.4 Nitric Acid Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Dyno Nobel
8.12 CVR Partners
8.13 Agrium
8.14 Koch
8.15 Shanxi Tianji
8.16 Shanxi Xinghua
8.17 Yunnan Jiehua
8.18 Sinopec (Nanjing)
8.19 Sichuan Gold Elephant
8.20 Anhui JinHe Industrial
8.21 Holitech
8.22 Henan Jinkai
8.23 Shandong Dier-chem
8.24 Liuzhou Chemical
8.25 Jiangsu Huachang Chemical
8.26 Hongda Chemical
8.27 Luguang Chemical
8.28 Hualong Ammonium Nitrate
8.29 Sichuan Chemical
8.30 Fujian Shaohua
