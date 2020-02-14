Night-vision Goggles Market Analysis Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Night-vision Goggles Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

The ‘global Night-vision Goggles Industry, 2019-2024 Market Research Nest’ is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Night-vision Goggles industry with a focus on the global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Night-vision Goggles manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report provides a basic overview including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure and development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Night Vision Goggles (NVG) is a special type of night vision device. The Night Vision Goggles do not have any magnification and this allows you to use them while in motion mounted on your head, perfect for night gaming, orienteering, driving, safeguarding and search and rescue applications. They often come with straps or Headgear to fit onto your head for use without hands.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Night Vision Goggles in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Night Vision Goggles. Increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Night Vision Goggles will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Night Vision Goggles market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the Night Vision Goggles market indicated that North America would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 44 percent of global sales coming from this region, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Global Night-vision Goggles in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Night-vision Goggles Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Night-vision Goggles Market in the near future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Orpha

Armasight

ATN

Yukon

Night Optics

Bushnell

NVT

KATOD

ROE

Night Owl

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Image Intensifier

Thermal Image

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial

Residential

Night-vision Goggles Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

