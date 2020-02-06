Night Vision Devices Market to 2024 –Global Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecasts

Description:-

A night vision device (NVD) is an optoelectronic device that allows images to be produced in levels of light approaching total darkness. It does not work when using an infrared searchlight illuminating the target, and the use of the faint light reflected from the target light through the booster, the image on the screen to enhance the human eye can feel the visible image to observation and targeting. This report mainly covers the Infrared night vision, LLL night vision, Thermal imaging infrared instrument, Laser Night Vision product type.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Night Vision Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 6.6 K USD/Unit in 2011 to 6.1 K USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Night Vision Devices includes Night Vision Camera, Night Vision Scope, Night Vision Goggle and Other Night Vision Devices, and the proportion of Night Vision Camera in 2015 is about 44.95%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Night Vision Devices is widely used in Military and Civil. The most proportion of Night Vision Devices is Military, and the market share in 2015 is 65.89%. The trend of Military is decreasing in past five years.

The worldwide market for Night Vision Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 7250 million US$ in 2024, from 5830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Night Vision Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FLIR

Harris

L3 Technologies

Thales

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

SAT Infrared

ITL

Meprolight

ATN

Optix

Meopta

Thermoteknix

Schmidt & Bender

Newcon Optik

Nivisys

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Night Vision Camera

Night Vision Scope

Night Vision Goggle

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Civil

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Night Vision Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Night Vision Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Night Vision Devices in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Night Vision Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Night Vision Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Night Vision Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Night Vision Camera

1.2.2 Night Vision Scope

1.2.3 Night Vision Goggle

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Military

1.3.2 Civil

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 FLIR

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Night Vision Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 FLIR Night Vision Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Harris

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Night Vision Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Harris Night Vision Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 L3 Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Night Vision Devices Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 L3 Technologies Night Vision Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Thales

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Night Vision Devices Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Thales Night Vision Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 BAE Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Night Vision Devices Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 BAE Systems Night Vision Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

