Niger Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers and Industry Key Players – Niger Telecom; Bharti Airtel; Orange; Moov; Atlantique

Niger is one of the largest countries in West Africa but also one of the poorest countries in the world. As with many African countries, a lack of fixed telecoms infrastructure has led to growth in mobile services. Niger’s mobile penetration is modest compared to other countries in the region, while fixed broadband penetration is negligible.

However, recent investments aimed at extending the reach of fibre-optic infrastructure in Niger will lead to improved internet networks and access. In late 2016 the country was awarded €43.9 million from the African Development Bank (ADB) to build-out the Trans-Saharan Dorsal optical fibre (SDR) network.

Following years of financial difficulties, the state-owned fixed line operator, Sonitel, was merged with its wholly owned mobile unit, SahelCom, in late 2016 to form a new entity, Niger Telecom. The merged company secured a global telecom licence in November 2017 and is aiming to develop greater efficiency through sharing resources and infrastructure.

Key developments:

Airtel Niger secures LTE licence;

Airtel Niger and Orange Niger settle tax dispute;

Government adopts three decrees aimed at developing the telecom sector;

reinstates tax of telecom traffic;

Orange Group applies to extend its Orange Bank service in Niger;

Niger adopts free mobile roaming with other G5 Sahel countries;

Regulator fines network operators for failing to register SIM card owners;

Niger government contributes funds for its share of the Trans-Saharan Backbone network;

Niger Telecom (Sonitel, SahelCom), Bharti Airtel (Airtel Niger), Orange Niger, Atlantique Telecom, Moov, Maroc Telecom, Etisalat, African Development Bank.

