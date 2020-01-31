Nicotine Gum Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Nicotine gum is a smoking cessation product that helps smokers to slowly overcome nicotine addiction. Nicotine is released by chewing the gum and is absorbed into the blood stream through the lining of the mouth, which helps smokers to slowly reduce their craving for nicotine. It is one of nicotine replacement therapies (NRT’s) and it is an over-the-counter medication.
The nicotine gum is available in various dosages and can be consumed according to the level of addiction.
Nicotine gum downstream is smokers. In recent years, the main consumption areas are US and Europe. There are about 1.3 billion smokers in global. Increasing more and more people quit smoking is expected to drive the demand for the nicotine gum market.
The industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economy indexes and lesder’s prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to health, especially in developed regions.
Nicotine gum sales increase in developed markets, like those in Western Europe, where quit smoking rates is increasing and where tobacco company operations are more restricted by government policies, compared to emerging markets.
The global Nicotine Gum market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nicotine Gum market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Nicotine Gum in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nicotine Gum in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Nicotine Gum market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Nicotine Gum market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717600-global-nicotine-gum-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Pharmacia(Pfizer)
Novartis
Perrigo Company
Fertin Pharma
Revolymer
Johnson & Johnson
Cambrex Corporation
GlaxoSmithKline(GSK )
Reynolds American
Alchem International
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Market size by Product
2 mg/piece of gum dosage
4 mg/piece of gum dosage
Market size by End User
Withdrawal Clinics
Medical Practice
Individual Smokers
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3717600-global-nicotine-gum-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nicotine Gum Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Nicotine Gum Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 2 mg/piece of gum dosage
1.4.3 4 mg/piece of gum dosage
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Nicotine Gum Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Withdrawal Clinics
1.5.3 Medical Practice
1.5.4 Individual Smokers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Nicotine Gum Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
……..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Pharmacia(Pfizer)
11.1.1 Pharmacia(Pfizer) Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Pharmacia(Pfizer) Nicotine Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Pharmacia(Pfizer) Nicotine Gum Products Offered
11.1.5 Pharmacia(Pfizer) Recent Development
11.2 Novartis
11.2.1 Novartis Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Novartis Nicotine Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Novartis Nicotine Gum Products Offered
11.2.5 Novartis Recent Development
11.3 Perrigo Company
11.3.1 Perrigo Company Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Perrigo Company Nicotine Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Perrigo Company Nicotine Gum Products Offered
11.3.5 Perrigo Company Recent Development
11.4 Fertin Pharma
11.4.1 Fertin Pharma Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Fertin Pharma Nicotine Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Fertin Pharma Nicotine Gum Products Offered
11.4.5 Fertin Pharma Recent Development
11.5 Revolymer
11.5.1 Revolymer Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Revolymer Nicotine Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Revolymer Nicotine Gum Products Offered
11.5.5 Revolymer Recent Development
11.6 Johnson & Johnson
11.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Nicotine Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Nicotine Gum Products Offered
11.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
11.7 Cambrex Corporation
11.7.1 Cambrex Corporation Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Cambrex Corporation Nicotine Gum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Cambrex Corporation Nicotine Gum Products Offered
11.7.5 Cambrex Corporation Recent Development
Continued…..
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com