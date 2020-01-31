Nickel Niobium Market Competitive Landscape, Trends, Market Concentration Rate, Business Strategies 2024

The report “Global Nickel Niobium Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” provides market intelligence on the different segments, based on types, application and geography. Market size and forecast (2019-2024) has been provided in terms of both, Value (USD) and Volume (KG) in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the Nickel Niobium Market and future market opportunities have also been discussed.

Nickel Niobium Report delivers key manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Major Key Players covered are: H.C. Starck, COMETAL, S.A, KBM Affilips, Westbrook Resources, AMG Superalloy, Metalink, Reading Alloys Inc, Kennametal Inc.

“Niobium is used as an additive in nickel-, iron- or cobalt-based superalloys. It not only has a high melting point of 2468Â°C, but is also resistant to corrosion and oxidation.”

Scope of the Report:

Nickel base superalloys compete with steel products and even with Titanium alloys. They provide the combined benefits of extreme corrosion resistance, heat resistance and very high strength at elevated temperatures. These properties are required for applications in land based turbines and aircraft turbine engines, chemical industry, on and off shore oil and gas production, power generation, thermal processing, petrol chemistry, automotive, paper industry and food processing. Niobium has an important impact as an alloying element in nickel base superalloys. Niobium alloys have become increasingly importance in industrial and aircraft applications, where superior heat and corrosion resistance is required. This type of superalloys contains up to 5 wt-% Niobium.

In the past few years, this industry has developed rapidly due to strong downstream demand. With strong aerospace demand, The South of US consumes 61% of nickel niobium. H.C. Starck, COMETAL, S.A, AMG Superalloy, Reading Alloys Inc. and Kennametal Inc. are major players in the US market. The leader in the Reading Alloys Inc market. According to QYR estimates, in 2017, Reading Alloys Inc has a 23.6% market share in the US.

The worldwide market for Nickel Niobium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.