Nickel Hydroxide Market 2019 Global Analysis, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Forecast to 2023

Nickel Hydroxide Market – Overview

Nickel hydroxide is an inorganic compound, known by the formula Ni (OH)2 or Nickel (II) hydroxide. It is an odorless, apple green, crystalline solid usually available in powder form.

Furthermore, the renowned electronics manufacturers are shifting their production plants to this region owing to the easy investment norms, open market strategy, expedite the procedure, and other incentivizing measures adopted by these countries. Furthermore, growing urbanization, increasing purchasing power, and disposable income of the people in this region are favoring growth of the regional market.

Get a Free Sample Copy of “Nickel Hydroxide Market” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/859

Nickel hydroxide occurs naturally as the mineral Theophrastus. It is electroactive and is converted to Ni (III) oxy hydroxide in response to electrical stimuli. It is insoluble in water and dissolves readily in acids and ammonium hydroxide. It is non-explosive and non-oxidizing under normal conditions. It has a melting point of 2300C and decomposes before melting at 2000C. Its autoignition temperature or flash point is 4000C. It is denser than water having a density of 4g/cm3.

Nickel hydroxide has two distinct polymorphs, namely α- Ni (OH) 2 and β-Ni (OH) 2. The α structure is composed of nickel hydroxide layers integrated with intercalated anions or water, whereas β structure is made up of a hexagonal structure of Ni2+ and OH− ions, without any kind of intercalated ions. Apart from, the α and β forms of nickel hydroxide, γ- Ni (OH)2 is made up of crystal structures having much bigger inter-sheet distances.

Nickel Hydroxide Market – Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global nickel hydroxide market are Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., Norilsk Nickel, Alt Cobalt and Nickel Products (dalian). Co. Ltd, Nippy Chemicals., Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd., American elements, Tinchem Enterprise, Kelong, Umicore, Triveni chemicals., SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD., Tanaka Chemical Corporation, ZincFive, Inc., Jiangmen chancsun Umicore Industry Co., Ltd, and Changsha Xinye Industrial Co. Ltd.

Nickel Hydroxide Market – Segmentation Analysis

The global Nickel Hydroxide Market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use industry.

Based on the applications, the global nickel hydroxide market is segmented into batteries, catalyst and others (ceramics, glass, optics, few more electrochemical applications)

Based on the end-user industry, the global nickel hydroxide market is segmented into automotive industry, electronics industry, chemical industry and others.

Sodium or potassium hydroxides are used as alkali metal hydroxides in the concentration of 10-2 to 0.5 molar. This electrochemical process reduces the neutral salts occurrence by 90% as compared to conventional nickel hydroxide production process by precipitation from nickel salts.

Nickel Hydroxide Market – Regional Analysis

The nickel hydroxide market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Countries such as Japan and South Korea with strong electronics industry base drives the demand for nickel hydroxide market. Following them, China and India are expected to increase the demand for nickel batteries due to its application in hybrid electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market due to the growing consumption of the nickel hydroxide in the battery manufacturing. The increasing demand for nickel hydroxide batteries in portable devices, hybrid electric vehicles, and several consumer products have propelled the region to witness a higher growth over the assessment period.

Browse the market data and information spread across 138 pages with 33 data tables and 10 figures of the report “Nickel Hydroxide Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/global-nickel-hydroxide-market-859

List Of Tables

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2015 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Nickel Hydroxide Market: By Region, 2015-2023

Table 3 North America Nickel Hydroxide Market: By Country, 2015-2023

Table 4 Europe Nickel Hydroxide Market: By Country, 2015-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Nickel Hydroxide Market: By Country, 2015-2023

To Be Continue………

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]