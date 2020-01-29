Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market: Overview



Welding consumables are the filler metals or materials that are consumed during the course of welding. Welding consumables are basically available as stick electrode or wires. The products are primarily used for application in the power, automobiles & transportation, building & construction, marine, and oil & gas industries. Nickel alloy welding consumables are manufactured using nickel alloy as one of the major raw material. The product is highly in demand due to abundant availability of the product type and product efficiency.

The report estimates and forecasts the market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the nickel alloy welding consumables market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the nickel alloy welding consumables market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market: Key Research Aspects

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the nickel alloy welding consumables market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application type and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for nickel alloy welding consumables between 2017 and 2025.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market: Segmentations

The study provides a comprehensive view of the nickel alloy welding consumables market by dividing it on the basis of application and geography segments. The nickel alloy welding consumables market has been segmented into oil & gas, power, construction, marine and others based on application type. Application type segment have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for nickel alloy welding consumables in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for various segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, Japan, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual application type in all the regions and countries.

Global Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includes Colfax Corporation, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., and others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The global nickel alloy welding consumables market has been segmented as follows:

Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market – Product Type Analysis



– Stick Electrodes

– Wires

Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market – Alloy Type Analysis

– Monel Alloy

– Inconel Alloy

– Others

Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market – Technology Type Analysis

– Shielded Metal Arc Welding

– Gas Metal Arc Welding

– Gas Tungsten Arc Welding

– Flux Cored Arc Welding

– Submerged Arc Welding

Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market – Application Type Analysis

– Oil & Gas

– Power

– Construction

– Marine

– Others

Nickel Alloy Welding Consumables Market – Regional Analysis

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– Egypt

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

