NGS Sample Preparation Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of NGS Sample Preparation Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

DNA contains the blueprints of life. Within its structures are the codes required for the assembly of proteins and non-coding RNA – these molecular machineries affect all the biological systems that create and maintain life. By understanding the sequence of DNA, researchers have been able to elucidate the structure and function of proteins as well as RNA and have gained an understanding of the underlying causes of disease. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a powerful platform that has enabled the sequencing of thousands to millions of DNA molecules simultaneously. This technology involves steps such as library preparation followed by clone amplification and cyclic array sequencing. This technology is used for applications including human whole genome sequencing (WGS), whole exome sequencing, targeted sequencing using panels of a few to thousands of genes, and expression profiling.

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Drivers and Restraints

NSG samples are being used for the sequencing of genomes. These genomes are being used for the preparation of specialized medicines. Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is driving the growth of this market. Increasing need for the personalized medicines and clinical diagnosis is driving the growth of NGS sample preparation market. Technological advancements in sample preparation procedures and kits to standardize and simplify steps are driving the growth of NGS sample preparation market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13855

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Segmentation

The global NGS sample preparation market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user and region.

On the basis of technology the global NGS sample preparation market can segmented as:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

On the basis of application the global NGS sample preparation market can be segmented into:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Biomarker Discovery

Precision Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

On the basis of end user the global NGS sample preparation market can be segmented into:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Research Institutes

CMOs

CROs

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Overview

NGS has revolutionized the genome sequencing market. NGS sample preparation market is expected to show significant growth over forecast period. Increasing need for personalized treatment is driving the growth of this market. Increase in the healthcare spending and improvement in the healthcare technology are the major factors for the growth of NGS sample preparation market. Increasing incidence of disease conditions like cancer and use of NGS for diagnostic purpose in cancer and management or treatment of disease the boosting the growth. Aging population is also expected to drive the growth of NGS sample preparation market. Single molecule real time sequencing is expected to be fastest growing segment due to real time preparation of samples. Drug discovery and diagnostic application are expected be highest revenue generating and fastest growing NGS sample preparation segments. Biopharmaceutical companies are biggest user of NGS samples as these companies are focusing on development of new drugs.

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the NGS sample preparation market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is most attractive region for the NGS sample preparation market attributing to the presence of key biopharmaceutical players in this region and technological advancements. Followed by which is Europe and Japan. These markets are also growing significantly due to the focus of research institutes on development of new methods of NGS sample preparation and aging population. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is also expected to show significant growth in NGS sample preparation market due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13855

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global NGS sample preparation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F Hoffman-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., Eurofins Scientific and Macrogen, Inc.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/chemicals-and-materials/13855/ngs-sample-preparation-global-industry-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]