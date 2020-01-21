NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Market 2019 Global Top players , Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Global NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Market

Scope of the Report:

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics.

This report studies the NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

2bPrecise

Epic Systems

Flatiron Health

GenomOncology

Illumina

IBM

Koninklijke Philips

QIAGEN

SOPHiA GENETICS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LIMS

Data Analysis

Interpretation Tools

Storage

Computing Solutions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Academics and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Industry

Diagnostic Industry

Government Agencies

Hospitals and Clinics

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics

1.2 Classification of NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics by Types

1.2.1 Global NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 LIMS

1.2.4 Data Analysis

1.2.5 Interpretation Tools

1.2.6 Storage

1.2.7 Computing Solutions

1.3 Global NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Academics and Research Institutes

1.3.3 Biopharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Diagnostic Industry

1.3.5 Government Agencies

1.3.6 Hospitals and Clinics

1.4 Global NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 2bPrecise

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 2bPrecise NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Epic Systems

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Epic Systems NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Flatiron Health

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Flatiron Health NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 GenomOncology

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 GenomOncology NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Illumina

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Illumina NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 IBM

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 IBM NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

