NFC Chip Market 2019 Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored 2023

Market Analysis

The global KVM switch market is poised to touch USD 789.0 million at 6.16% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023). KVM stands for keyboard, video (monitor) and mouse. The key function of this hardware device is to control, switch as well as manage multiple computers through one keyboard, monitor and mouse. Though a couple of PCs are connected with the KVM, generally just a handful of PCs can be controlled at a time. KVM switches are also utilized for connecting portable devices namely PDAs, tablet PCs, laptops and computers having different operating systems. Earlier these switches were mainly used in servers and data centers but now this has extended to various non-data center applications including industrial computer control, digital media, kiosk management, surveillance and more.

Various factors are pushing the growth of the KVM switch market. These factors in accordance to the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include increase in data centers globally, reducing risk, improving desktop security, energy efficiency and its long list of advantages including cost, time and space saving for which it is being widely used in numerous industries namely military and defense, aviation, marine and IT and telecom.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the KVM switch market include APC (US), Raritan Inc. (US), Network Technologies Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Belkin International, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Vertiv Co. (US), IOGEAR (US), Dell Inc. (US), Aten International Co., Ltd (Taiwan), and D-Link Corporation (Taiwan). Along with these key players there are more players that are contributing to the growth of the market. These include Tripp Lite (US), Lantronix, Inc. (US), Belden Inc. (US), Adder Technology (UK), and others.

Industry Updates

June 2019- Interworld Electronics has included a rackmount 4K KVM drawer with an in-built 4K HDMI USB KVM switch to their renowned series of KVM drawers.

Market Segmentation

Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the KVM switch market on the basis of type, user type, organization size and vertical.

Based on type, the KVM switch market is segmented into KVM secure switch, KVM IP switch, KVM desktop switch and KVM high performance switch as well as serial console. Of these, KVM IP switch will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on user type, the KVM switch market is segmented into multi user and single user. Of these, multi-user will domineer the market over the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the KVM switch market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Of these, the small and medium enterprise will lead the market over the forecast period due to huge number of startups that are coming up.

Based on vertical, the KVM switch market is segmented into media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, aviation, marine, military and defense, government, IT and telecom and others. Of these, IT and telecom will have a major share in the market over the forecast period owing to the constant demand for such switches from server rooms and data centers.

Regional Analysis

By region, the KVM switch market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Of these, North America will remain the forerunner in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to rise in the data center construction on account of increasing cloud computing companies, advancements in internet of things, mobile computing and machine to machine, and growth of startups and SOHO (small office/home office) in this region. The KVM switch market in Europe will have the second major share over the forecast period followed by APAC. The key factor pushing the growth of the market here is the data centers relocation in the southeast Asian region. Amazon, Google and Microsoft are creating their data centers here. Data sovereignty (secured data protection) especially in China, Indonesia and Vietnam are influencing multinational companies to develop their data center here. Besides, the rapidly developing IT & telecom sector in this region is also pushing the market growth.

