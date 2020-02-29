Next Generation Wireless Communication Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis, Research, Growth, Deployment, Latest Innovations, Creation and Gross Margin Study with Forecasts to 2027

Market Synopsis of Next Generation Wireless Communication Market

Next generation wireless communication is an advance module of current communication. Wireless communication is an option to eliminate the traditional deployment system where so many wires and systems were required. Next Generation Wireless Communication Market can help to exchange the data with very high speed reduce the time of exchange. Currently. This market has been valued at US HIGH billion which is expected to grow at US HIGH billion by the end of forecasted period. It has been estimated that next generation wireless communication market will register CAGR of HIGH during the forecasted period.

Next generation Wireless Communication Key players Analyzed are:

The prominent players in the next-generation wireless communication market are –AT&T (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Netgear Inc. (US), Ericsson (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) among others.

Next-generation Wireless Communication Market – Segmentation

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Wireless LAN, digital TV broadcasting, WiMAX, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth among others.

Based on End users, the market is segmented into up to IT & Telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, enterprise applications, healthcare, power & energy, security surveillance, space & research, and others.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world

Next-generation Wireless Communication Market – Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of next generation wireless communication due to the advantage of technological advancement. Countries like US and Canada which falls under the umbrella of developed countries, are leading in the world in terms of technology. Currently, North America holds HIGH of market share which has been valued at US HIGH billion in the year 2015. Europe stands as second biggest market for next generation wireless communication which holds HIGH of market share. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with the CAGR of HIGH. High development of Asia countries is the key factors for the market of next generation wireless communication in Asia-Pacific.

Industry News

Aug 9, 2018 AT&T is working with big Frisco development to deploy next-generation wireless: AT&T is setting Frisco station for 5G services in 240-acre mixed use development in North Dallas. The new technology will be available in gardens, residences and corporate offices. It will include wireless stealth micro cells, zippy Internet, provided by AT&T Fiber and Wi-Fi in common areas.

July 20, 2018 Verizon goes mobile with its fixed 5G service for Washington, D.C. demo: Verizon launches fixed 5G service mobile by putting the service onto the bus. This effort was part of demonstration of the network technology for lawmakers.

The report also covers the brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global Next Generation Wireless Communication Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario, which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

