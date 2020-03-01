Next Generation Wireless Communication Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wireless is a unique technology. Despite being over a century old, it continues to improve at an ever-increasing rate. Yet all the past, present and future improvements stem from one underlying process: better engineering leading to more precise use of space and time.
A set of new technologies are just coming into early use: 802.11ac promises a Gigabit per second from a single access point; LTE-A is cutting out a path out to full mobile broadband integrated with direct local device-to-device communications; and smart spectrum reuse is easing the bandwidth crunch. Further out, the promise of terabit systems combines with innovative reuse of existing ideas to provide more services further afield than ever before.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Next Generation Wireless Communication will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Next Generation Wireless Communication market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
LTE-A
Cloud-RAN
Multi-user MIMO
Multi-access edge computing
Segmentation by application:
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunication
Aerospace & Defence
Retail
Automotive
Healthcare
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
AT&T
Huawei
Cisco Systems
IBM
NEC
Intel
Netgear
Ericsson
ZTE Corporation
Qualcomm
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Next Generation Wireless Communication market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.
To understand the structure of Next Generation Wireless Communication market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Next Generation Wireless Communication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
