Next Generation Wireless Communication Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wireless is a unique technology. Despite being over a century old, it continues to improve at an ever-increasing rate. Yet all the past, present and future improvements stem from one underlying process: better engineering leading to more precise use of space and time.

A set of new technologies are just coming into early use: 802.11ac promises a Gigabit per second from a single access point; LTE-A is cutting out a path out to full mobile broadband integrated with direct local device-to-device communications; and smart spectrum reuse is easing the bandwidth crunch. Further out, the promise of terabit systems combines with innovative reuse of existing ideas to provide more services further afield than ever before.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Next Generation Wireless Communication will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Next Generation Wireless Communication market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

LTE-A

Cloud-RAN

Multi-user MIMO

Multi-access edge computing

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defence

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

AT&T

Huawei

Cisco Systems

IBM

NEC

Intel

Netgear

Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

Qualcomm

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Next Generation Wireless Communication market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Next Generation Wireless Communication market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Next Generation Wireless Communication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents – Key Points

2018-2023 Global Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size 2018-2023

2.1.2 Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Next Generation Wireless Communication Segment by Type

2.2.1 LTE-A

2.2.2 Cloud-RAN

2.2.3 Virtualised-RAN

2.2.4 Multi-user MIMO

2.2.5 Multi-access edge computing

2.3 Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Next Generation Wireless Communication Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Electronics

2.4.2 Telecommunication

2.4.3 Aerospace & Defence

2.4.4 Retail

2.4.5 Automotive

2.4.6 Healthcare

2.5 Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

3 Next Generation Wireless Communication Key Players

3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Next Generation Wireless Communication

3.2 Key Players Next Generation Wireless Communication Product Offered

3.3 Key Players Next Generation Wireless Communication Funding/Investment Analysis

3.4 Funding/Investment

3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions

3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End Industry

3.5 Key Players Next Generation Wireless Communication Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Market Ranking

3.8 New Product/Technology Launches

3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions

…………

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 AT&T

10.1.1 Company Details

10.1.2 Next Generation Wireless Communication Product Offered

10.1.3 AT&T Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size

10.1.4 Main Business Overview

10.1.5 AT&T News

10.2 Huawei

10.2.1 Company Details

10.2.2 Next Generation Wireless Communication Product Offered

10.2.3 Huawei Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size

10.2.4 Main Business Overview

10.2.5 Huawei News

10.3 Cisco Systems

10.3.1 Company Details

10.3.2 Next Generation Wireless Communication Product Offered

10.3.3 Cisco Systems Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size

10.3.4 Main Business Overview

10.3.5 Cisco Systems News

10.4 IBM

10.4.1 Company Details

10.4.2 Next Generation Wireless Communication Product Offered

10.4.3 IBM Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size

10.4.4 Main Business Overview

10.4.5 IBM News

10.5 NEC

10.5.1 Company Details

10.5.2 Next Generation Wireless Communication Product Offered

10.5.3 NEC Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size

10.5.4 Main Business Overview

10.5.5 NEC News

10.6 Intel

10.6.1 Company Details

10.6.2 Next Generation Wireless Communication Product Offered

10.6.3 Intel Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size

10.6.4 Main Business Overview

10.6.5 Intel News

10.7 Netgear

10.7.1 Company Details

10.7.2 Next Generation Wireless Communication Product Offered

10.7.3 Netgear Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size

10.7.4 Main Business Overview

10.7.5 Netgear News

10.8 Ericsson

10.8.1 Company Details

10.8.2 Next Generation Wireless Communication Product Offered

10.8.3 Ericsson Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size

10.8.4 Main Business Overview

10.8.5 Ericsson News

10.9 ZTE Corporation

10.9.1 Company Details

10.9.2 Next Generation Wireless Communication Product Offered

10.9.3 ZTE Corporation Next Generation Wireless Communication Market Size

10.9.4 Main Business Overview

10.9.5 ZTE Corporation News

10.10 Qualcomm

……Continued

