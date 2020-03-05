Next Generation Telehealth Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 – 2028

Telemedicine or telehealth comprises of the telecommunication and information technologies which provides clinical healthcare from long distances. Telehealth uses next generation technologies such as telemedicine cart, telehealth software for managing, analyzing or visualizing the patient’s data. Next generation Telehealth helps to eliminate barriers and improve access to medical services that would often not be readily available in rural communities. The technology can be utilized in critical care and emergency cases. Next generation telehealth products have their application in the surgery demonstration, telemedicine meeting, multi-group teleconsultation, tele-ICU, tele-education, teleconsultant, tele-practice among others. In upcoming generation, healthcare uses some latest technologies in the products like LIFESTREAM CONNECT, e-intemed, immersive therapy suit, triagemanager among its other products. Next generation telehealth has some of the crucial benefits over the conventional method of the healthcare management. For an instance next generation telehealth helps to save the time of travel and its expenses by availing the facilities over the long distances. These are the reasons which drives the market of Next generation Telehealth.

Next Generation Telehealth Market: Drivers and Restraints

The threat of increase in the chronic diseases are alarming the shortage of the healthcare professionals in all developed countries across the globe. Next generation Telehealth is expected to offer the quick fix to this threat, owing to improvement in mobile technology telehealth can be applied to multiple end users. The increase in number of smartphone users are also driving the concerned market. For and instance There are so many iOS applications which is provided by the healthcare companies. The largest restraint of the concerned market is the improper way of hand over the physician compensations. According to a recent survey conducted by the Robert Graham Center for Anthem Inc, proposed that nine out of ten family physician agreed to use next generation telehealth if they compensated properly for it. There are other barriers in this market such as technological platforms, next generation telehealth education and the lack of updated tools to support next generation telehealth are resolved by healthcare companies over the forecast period.

Next Generation Telehealth Market: Segmentation

The Next Generation Telehealth market is segmented on basis of telehealth software, telemedicine carts, telehealth iOS applications, applications and end user segment:

On the basis of telehealth software, the Next Generation Telehealth market is segmented into:

Capture & Analysing softwares

Visualizaing softwares

Management softwares

Tele-collaboration management

Diagnostic softwares

Reporting softwares

Communicating softwares

Data exchange softwares

Others

On the basis of telemedicine carts which is generally used for video conferencing, the Next Generation Telehealth market is segmented into:

smartphones telemedicine carts

computer telemedicine carts

Wireless telemedicine carts

On the basis of telehealth iOS applications, the Next Generation Telehealth market is segmented into:

Telehealth iOS applications are widely used for sharing, telemonitoring and recording the data.

Appointment management

Data management applications

Vital sign telemonitoring applications

Others

On the basis of end users, the Next Generation Telehealth market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Healthcare facilities

Veterinary facilities

Patients at home

Others

Next Generation Telehealth Market: Overview

The global Next Generation Telehealth market is experiencing a fast growth due to increasing awareness among end user segment regarding healthcare. The Next Generation Telehealth market is driven by growing due to the increase in the prevalence rate of chronic diseases. The hospitals & patients at home segment generates highest revenue share in The concerned market owning to more number of smartphone users whereas Capture & Analyzing software in telehealth software is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period. The major players in the concerned market are focusing on geographical expansion and developing strong product portfolio to increase the business footprints.

Next Generation Telehealth Market: Region-Wise Overview

The global Next Generation Telehealth market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, & the Middle East & Africa. North America & Europe dominate the global next generation telehealth market. This is due to high acquiring for such kind of technology in this region. Asia Pacific which is the second largest market. This is due to elevated government support and investment in Research & Development about next generation telehealth products, rise in geriatric population in this region, & rapidly growing healthcare companies in this region. Europe Next Generation Telehealth market is anticipated to grow substantially due growing number of players in the region. Elevation in the Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is growing steadily.

Next Generation Telehealth Market: Key Participants

Some of the key players in the Next Generation Telehealth market are Advantech Co. Ltd., AFC industries, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems, digiDoc Technologies, Godrej Group(Hicare), M3DICINE Pty Ltd., Tunstall UK., Koninklijke Philips N.V., American Well ( Avizia) among other companies.