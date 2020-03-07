NEXT GENERATION STORAGE DEVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, DEMAND, TREND, TECHNOLOGY, GROWTH AND FORECAST TO 2025

iseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Next Generation Storage Devices Market 2018 Top Manufacturers, Production , Growth and Future Demand Forecast to 2025”.

Description

This report focuses on the global Next Generation Storage Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Storage Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

The nextgeneration storage device integrates distributed storage technology, uses standardized hardware facilities to construct storage pools, virtualizes existing storage facilities, interconnects and breaks data scheduling barriers, and provides object, block, and file storage services under a unified system. And has the advantages of high reliability and easy management.

DAS is the oldest storage system and offers convenient data storage solution. DAS offers simplicity and low-cost solution compared to any other storages. Network-attached storage (NAS) is the second-largest market by size after DAS in the next-generation data storage market. The key feature of NAS is the ability to provide multiple-client access to the same file. NAS devices also offer vertical and horizontal scalability. Such solutions are mostly used by enterprises where data security is of prime importance.

The North American next generation storage device market is expected to show significant growth in the near future, owing to the high adoption of technology and presence of already established infrastructure.

The key players covered in this study

Dell

HPE

Hitachi

IBM

NetApp

Nutanix

Oracle StorageTek

Pure Storage

Tintri

Toshiba

Carbonite

SugarSync

Dropbox

JustCloud

Norton

SpiderOak

OpenDrive

Adrive

Reduxio

AMI StorTrends

Tegile Systems

Idrive

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Magnetic Storage

Solid-state Storage

Cloud-based Storage

Hybrid Array

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Education

Media & Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

