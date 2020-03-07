NEXT GENERATION STORAGE DEVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, DEMAND, TREND, TECHNOLOGY, GROWTH AND FORECAST TO 2025

Global Next Generation Storage Devices Market
Description
This report focuses on the global Next Generation Storage Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Storage Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
The nextgeneration storage device integrates distributed storage technology, uses standardized hardware facilities to construct storage pools, virtualizes existing storage facilities, interconnects and breaks data scheduling barriers, and provides object, block, and file storage services under a unified system. And has the advantages of high reliability and easy management.
DAS is the oldest storage system and offers convenient data storage solution. DAS offers simplicity and low-cost solution compared to any other storages. Network-attached storage (NAS) is the second-largest market by size after DAS in the next-generation data storage market. The key feature of NAS is the ability to provide multiple-client access to the same file. NAS devices also offer vertical and horizontal scalability. Such solutions are mostly used by enterprises where data security is of prime importance.
The North American next generation storage device market is expected to show significant growth in the near future, owing to the high adoption of technology and presence of already established infrastructure.
The key players covered in this study
Dell
HPE
Hitachi
IBM
NetApp
Nutanix
Oracle StorageTek
Pure Storage
Tintri
Toshiba
Carbonite
SugarSync
Dropbox
JustCloud
Norton
SpiderOak
OpenDrive
Adrive
Reduxio
AMI StorTrends
Tegile Systems
Idrive
Microsoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Magnetic Storage
Solid-state Storage
Cloud-based Storage
Hybrid Array
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Government
Education
Media & Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
