Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2023

Silicon semiconductor products have evolved over time, with the creation of high precision semiconductor manufacturing equipments and the optimization of device configuration and wafer process. This contributed to the development of miniaturized and high performance electronic products which have become a major part in our daily lives.
In recent years, GaN (gallium nitride) and SiC (silicon Carbide) based semiconductors called the “Next Generation Power Semiconductors“have been receiving much attention. Compared to silicon, GaN and SiC have a wider band gap (Si:1.1, SiC:3.3, GaN:3.4), and therefore it is also called “Wide Band Gap Semiconductors”. Comparing the material properties, the figure of merit of SiC is 440 times greater, and GaN is 1130 times than that of Silicon. To fully utilize this material, development in the area of peripheral technology is currently underway. A more compact and highly efficient equipment can be created, by replacing conventional Si(Silicon) semiconductors with a GaN or SiC based new generation power semiconductor. The next generation power semiconductors are expected to open up a new field of opportunities for electronic equipments.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Next-Generation Power Semiconductors will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Next-Generation Power Semiconductors market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
GaN
SiC
Segmentation by application:
Renewable Energy
Hybrid & Electric Vehicle
Smart Homes
LED Lights
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.
To understand the structure of Next-Generation Power Semiconductors market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Next-Generation Power Semiconductors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size 2018-2023
2.1.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Segment by Type
2.2.1 GaN
2.2.2 SiC
2.3 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)
2.3.2 Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)
2.4 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Segment by Application
2.4.1 Renewable Energy
2.4.2 Hybrid & Electric Vehicle
2.4.3 Smart Homes
2.4.4 LED Lights
2.5 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)
2.5.2 Global Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)
3 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Key Players
3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Next-Generation Power Semiconductors
3.2 Key Players Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Product Offered
3.3 Key Players Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Funding/Investment Analysis
3.4 Funding/Investment
3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions
3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End Industry
3.5 Key Players Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Market Ranking
3.8 New Product/Technology Launches
3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions
…….
10 Key Players Analysis
10.1 Cisco Systems
10.1.1 Company Details
10.1.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Product Offered
10.1.3 Cisco Systems Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size
10.1.4 Main Business Overview
10.1.5 Cisco Systems News
10.2 Fortinet
10.2.1 Company Details
10.2.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Product Offered
10.2.3 Fortinet Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size
10.2.4 Main Business Overview
10.2.5 Fortinet News
10.3 Barracuda Networks
10.3.1 Company Details
10.3.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Product Offered
10.3.3 Barracuda Networks Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size
10.3.4 Main Business Overview
10.3.5 Barracuda Networks News
10.4 Juniper Networks
10.4.1 Company Details
10.4.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Product Offered
10.4.3 Juniper Networks Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size
10.4.4 Main Business Overview
10.4.5 Juniper Networks News
10.5 Palo Alto Networks
10.5.1 Company Details
10.5.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Product Offered
10.5.3 Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size
10.5.4 Main Business Overview
10.5.5 Palo Alto Networks News
10.6 Forcepoint
10.6.1 Company Details
10.6.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Product Offered
10.6.3 Forcepoint Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size
10.6.4 Main Business Overview
10.6.5 Forcepoint News
10.7 Zscaler
10.7.1 Company Details
10.7.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Product Offered
10.7.3 Zscaler Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size
10.7.4 Main Business Overview
10.7.5 Zscaler News
10.8 Watchguard Technologies
10.8.1 Company Details
10.8.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Product Offered
10.8.3 Watchguard Technologies Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size
10.8.4 Main Business Overview
10.8.5 Watchguard Technologies News
10.9 Sophos Group
10.9.1 Company Details
10.9.2 Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Product Offered
10.9.3 Sophos Group Next-Generation Power Semiconductors Market Size
10.9.4 Main Business Overview
10.9.5 Sophos Group News
10.10 Check Point Software Technologies
……Continued
