Next-generation Memory Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2022

DIY Smart Home Market Highlights:

The DIY smart home market is developing rigorously to overcome some of existing issues the industries face such as safety of elderly people and childrens. Technology innovation plays a big part, but the other factor that has changed things for the connected home is the rapid rise of the smartphone in the past decade. Manufacturers are producing technology that is more affordable even for the bells and whistles door knocking system.

With the advancement in information technology, DIY smart home is the upcoming revolution in the smart home appliances. In DIY smart home market, advanced technology development is the key driver. In this growing technology with an increase of demands of efficient and smart tools. DIY smart home minimizes security concerns. The addressable market for of self-installable, self-managed smart home offerings is enormous, particularly as seen in traditional home system and consumer tech categories transition to become part of the smart home network.

The DIY Smart Home Market is growing rapidly over 35% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 54 billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Nest Labs, Inc. (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Assa Abloy Group (Sweden)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of DIY smart home market in Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World is as follows. North America region is accounted to be the largest share in DIY smart home market owing to advanced technology demand and consumer demand for safety and security home appliances.

Asia-Pacific region is also estimated to account for major share in the market due to increasing concern of safety and security of elderly people and children.

Market Segmentation:

The DIY smart home market has been segmented on the basis of product type. DIY smart home includes lighting control equipment’s these consists of automatic lighting control and smartphone remote control.

The automatic lighting comprise of a motion sensor which introduces some automation into your budding smart home. It includes few steps to link the devices together and motion sensor will automatically turn on plug-in lamps when consumers enter a room and off when leave.

Intended Audience:

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Construction Companies

Residential Users

Commercial Users

