Next-Generation Memory 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2024

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing enterprise storage application; demand for universal memory devices; need for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and highly scalable memory device for technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data.

The market in RoW is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The global Next-Generation Memory market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Next-Generation Memory volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Next-Generation Memory market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

Toshiba

Micron

Sk Hynix

Western Digital

Adesto

Intel

Microchip

Everspin

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-Volatile Memory

Volatile Memory

Segment by Application

Automobile, Transportation

Military, Defense

Industrial

Communication

Energy, Electricity

Medical

Agricultural

Retail

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Next-Generation Memory Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next-Generation Memory

1.2 Next-Generation Memory Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Next-Generation Memory Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Non-Volatile Memory

1.2.3 Volatile Memory

1.3 Next-Generation Memory Segment by Application

1.3.1 Next-Generation Memory Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automobile, Transportation

1.3.3 Military, Defense

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Communication

1.3.6 Energy, Electricity

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Agricultural

1.3.9 Retail

1.3.10 Other

1.4 Global Next-Generation Memory Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Memory Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Next-Generation Memory Market Size

1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Memory Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Next-Generation Memory Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Next-Generation Memory Business

7.1 Samsung

7.1.1 Samsung Next-Generation Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Next-Generation Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Samsung Next-Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Toshiba

7.2.1 Toshiba Next-Generation Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Next-Generation Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Toshiba Next-Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Micron

7.3.1 Micron Next-Generation Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Next-Generation Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Micron Next-Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sk Hynix

7.4.1 Sk Hynix Next-Generation Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Next-Generation Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sk Hynix Next-Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Western Digital

7.5.1 Western Digital Next-Generation Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Next-Generation Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Western Digital Next-Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Adesto

7.6.1 Adesto Next-Generation Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Next-Generation Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Adesto Next-Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Intel

7.7.1 Intel Next-Generation Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Next-Generation Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Intel Next-Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Microchip

7.8.1 Microchip Next-Generation Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Next-Generation Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Microchip Next-Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

