Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Cisco Systems (US) , Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) , Palo Alto Networks (US) , Barracuda Networks (US) , Fortinet (US) and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems (US)
Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)
Palo Alto Networks (US)
Barracuda Networks (US)
Fortinet (US)
Sonicwall (US)
Zscaler (US)
Forcepoint (US)
Juniper Networks (US)
Hillstone Networks (US)
Sophos (UK)
Gajshield Infotech (India)
WatchGuard Technologies (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Virtual
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
IT and Telecom
Government and Public Utilities
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Education
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
